Monday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 3 of the 2023 season is almost complete and the Washington Commanders suffered their first loss of the season yesterday. The Cowboys got embarrassed by the Arizona Cardinals, and the Giants got blown out by the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. We still have a three-way tie for 1st place in the NFC East going into the final games of the week.

Tonight’s games are the second Monday Night Football doubleheader of the season, with another one coming in Week 14. The first game on the schedule is an NFC game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both teams are 2-0 going into tonight’s game, and looking to stay on top of their divisions.

Who: Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)

Where: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL

When: September 25, 2022, 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Chris Fowler (play-by-play)

Louis Riddick (analyst)

Dan Orlovsky (analyst)

Laur Rutledge (sideline)

Sirius XM NFL

Philadelphia: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 825

Tampa Bay: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 829

National Stream - Sirius 104, XM/SXM 227, Internet 964

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Eagles -5, 45 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Eagles 23 - Buccaneers 20

SB Nation Blogs: Bleeding Green Nation | Bucs Nation

