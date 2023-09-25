Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals

Week 3 of the 2023 season is almost complete and the Washington Commanders suffered their first loss of the season yesterday. The Cowboys got embarrassed by the Arizona Cardinals, and the Giants got blown out by the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. We still have a three-way tie for 1st place in the NFC East going into the final games of the week.

Tonight’s games are the second Monday Night Football doubleheader of the season, with another one coming in Week 14. The second game on the schedule is a Super Bowl LVI rematch between Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams have Matthew Stafford back, and they’ve started the season 1-1 with some exciting rookies helping on offense. The Bengals are 0-2 and Joe Burrow is injured again.

Who: Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)

Where: Paycor Stadium | Cincinnati, OH

When: September 25, 2022, 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Joe Buck(play-by-play)

Troy Aikman(analyst)

Lisa Salters (sideline)

Sirius XM NFL

Los Angeles: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 229, Internet 818

Cincinnati: Sirius 158, XM/SXM 228, Internet 806

National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Bengals -3, 43 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Rams 27 - Bengals 20

SB Nation Blogs: Turf Show Times | Cincy Jungle

