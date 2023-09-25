All aTwitter: 25 September 2023 - After a brutal home loss the team message: ‘Learn and get better’

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Pre-game vibe pic.twitter.com/sOs3vHU6pe— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 24, 2023
Lorenzo Alexander wore an appropriate shirt considering he played for both franchises: pic.twitter.com/DvHxtZqmpH— John Keim (@john_keim) September 24, 2023
The Commanders have played 217 games at FedEx Field. Today's 34-point loss was the 3rd biggest blowout loss WSH has suffered in the stadium's history.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 25, 2023
35 PTS, 12/08/13 vs KC
35 PTS, 09/14/98 vs SF
34 PTS, today vs BUF
Today's loss marked the Commanders' 5th-worst scoring output in the 217-game history of FedEx Field.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 25, 2023
0 PTS, 12/14/03 vs DAL
0 PTS, 12/27/09 vs DAL
0 PTS, 12/07/14 vs STL
0 PTS, 12/30/18 vs PHI
3 PTS, 09/24/23 vs BUF
Missing the 9-0 shutout vs. San Fran— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 25, 2023
Great quote from the Bills provides some intel on how they viewed Howell and WSH. (Via @NickiJhabvala/ @washingtonpost). pic.twitter.com/toHgov9vsP— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 25, 2023
Bills players mentioned the vulnerability of Washington's O-line, Sam Howell's tendency to hold the ball too long (especially on 3rd down) and Howell's progressions.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 25, 2023
This was from LB Terrel Bernard, who had 2 sacks, 1 pick and a fumble recovery:
(via @Raggs_No_Riches) pic.twitter.com/F0wNJgPgeO
The Bills pressured Sam Howell on 27 of 39 dropbacks (69.2%), the 2nd-highest pressure rate in a game in the NGS era.— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 24, 2023
Seven different Bills defenders generated 4+ pressures, led by Ed Oliver (7).#BUFvsWAS | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/E2UmCy78PQ
Ed Oliver toying with the guard pic.twitter.com/YnIH6ClwM7— Erik Turner Cover 1 Jefe (@ErikJTurner) September 25, 2023
September 24, 2023
Sam Howell had a bad day. You know who else has bad days? Dak. Jalen. Daniel Jones (a lot).— michael phillips (@michaelpinRVA) September 24, 2023
My money’s on 14 to bounce back. There aren’t any major structural issues here.
Most sacked QBs in the NFL so far this season.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 25, 2023
19, Sam Howell
13, Justin Fields & Ryan Tannehill
12, D. Jones, Ridder, Watson
11, Carr, Stroud
When you have 9 sacks in a game, everyone shares blame. When you have a young QB it’s on everyone around him to do their job to help him. Curtis has to be looking for the football here. Sam also didn’t look like his feet were ready to throw it either. pic.twitter.com/qCik60gZRW— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) September 25, 2023
Mind blowing first half stats— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) September 24, 2023
Game 1: 33 dropbacks, 9 rushes
Game 2: 36 dropbacks, 7 rushes
Game 3: 16 dropbacks, 5 rushes
Brian Robinson has rushed for 50+ yards in 10 straight games, the longest streak among NFL running backs. He's really developing nicely.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 25, 2023
Robinson is averaging 4.6 yards per carry this season and his YPC has improved each week. #Commadners
OC Eric Bieniemy got all the praise last week rightfully so— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) September 24, 2023
OC Eric Bieniemy needs to take all the criticism this week
Full reaction: https://t.co/Kgs7dQSGNT pic.twitter.com/n1ieJ9ZT1r
This poor offensive performance is all on Bieniemy. He didn’t help his young QB with this game plan. Robinson would’ve been begging me to give him a break. #HTTC— Chief (@w_jack0324) September 24, 2023
Antonio Gibson has 2 fumbles on 14 touches....#HTTC— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) September 25, 2023
The Commanders' defense was far from perfect. They didn't make enough impact plays and the D-Line wasn't nearly as influential as it was in the previous two games.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 25, 2023
But the Bills had 16 PTS through 3 quarters (10 of those came after turnovers gave BUF the ball in WSH territory).
Brutal loss for the Washington #Commanders as the Buffalo #Bills beat them 37-3 @DCNewsNow #DCNNGameNight pic.twitter.com/xdOjMzMKFV— Derek Forrest (@DerekFSpx) September 25, 2023
Biggest frustration is that for a second time in three seasons, Washington in a Week 3 game vs. Buffalo hyped as a "measuring-stick" game by Ron Rivera got smashed. It is Year 4 for Ron as Washington head coach. When exactly are these measurements gonna go better? #Commanders— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) September 24, 2023
It was 16-0. The Commanders had 1st & 10 from their 37 with 14:05 left in the game.— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) September 24, 2023
How in the world did we get to 37-3?#HTTC
This photo by @J_MacPost ... pic.twitter.com/i7MY25WnTI— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 25, 2023
People are going to blow up the sack number because it looks bad. Obviously it's not great but it's not a true reflection of the OL/protection. Howell is taking far too many sacks that are completely avoidable. Lesson a young QB needs to learn.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 24, 2023
Yes, I'm aware Andrew Wylie got beat on last sack that occured. I know a lot of you hate him and Leno. Howell has been the main issue today though and we shouldn't be surprised. 4th career start, playing a fantastic Bills defense.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 24, 2023
On the 78% pressure rate stat that's going around, there's more context needed. Bills have been getting free rushers which means blitzes aren't being Icorrectly D'd pre-snap. Typically, that falls on the QB too, but C can help out there— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 24, 2023
Pressure also comes as a result of ball not coming out. If the call is for a 3 step drop, ball needs to come out quickly. OL are asked to protect a certain way with different protection calls. QB can't expect to take multiple hitches in the pocket in certain situations.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 24, 2023
Can the OL be better? Sure, of course they can. It's not an all-pro unit obviously. But game plan this year with this group was to get the ball out quick and not expose the OL. Howell not doing that.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 24, 2023
I don't think this is correct. Everyone wants to jump all in and make someone the scapegoat. I think Howell has been bad today, I think a lot of the pressure/sacks were on him. But 4th career start facing a very strong Bills D is tough. Too early to say what he is either way https://t.co/uK4BHPPezS— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 24, 2023
I am so impressed with Sam Howell. This is a really tough offensive system to grasp if you have no previous experience with west coast verbiage, terminology, or teaching, but he’s starting to take ownership of it in a matter of 5 months or so and he and EB are making it their…— Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) September 24, 2023
Before this gets misconstrued as me baptizing him into the elite class, I can read the scoreboard and there’s still a ton for him to learn, but I’ve been impressed with the details on display in his 3rd game in the offense. I’ll learn a whole lot about him and his mentality by…— Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) September 24, 2023
By details, I’m talking about the ability to execute some complex reads using both Wide and Narrow vision to help streamline his post-snap process. Making the perfect read and an awesome spot throw on Rattler Screw against a fire zone look with the rush closing in, or realizing…— Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) September 24, 2023
Commanders only a 7-point dog at Eagles? Smells like something @kevinsheehanDC will find interesting. https://t.co/o7fmMSsFwQ— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 25, 2023
Here is how team defenses are being graded by @PFF compared to their annual spending on defense— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) September 24, 2023
Teams in the bottom right are those struggling despite spending above average on their defenses pic.twitter.com/rVteD4YLDW
The Cardinals finally held on to a lead and shocked the Cowboys in the process, via @TheNickShook https://t.co/trgCos0Sjz pic.twitter.com/QBhfpSii2i— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 25, 2023
Update: #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on the loss to the #Cardinals: "It sucks, it's humbling"— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 25, 2023
He also added that the media "Got what they wanted."
Dak: "Y'all put us on top of the world,"
"We knew who we are. In that same sense, I'm sure the media got what it wanted. For us,… https://t.co/4oaQIgMQAn pic.twitter.com/DBwKSOkItA
Sean Payton left a very comfortable TV job to take on the challenge of leading the #Broncos.— Matt Cannata (@CannataPFN) September 25, 2023
He's off to an 0-3 start with a QB who may or may not have it anymore, and his defense just gave up 70 points to the #Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/cbtHqlPfwA
In 2012, the Jim Harbaugh 49ers rushed for 311 yards and passed for 310 yards against the Bills.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) September 25, 2023
Until today, they were the only team to ever rush and pass for 300 yards in a game.
Today Miami rushed for 350 (!) and passed for 376 (!!) yards.
There are only 3 teams in the NFL with a Super Bowl winning Head Coach and QB.— Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) September 24, 2023
The Broncos are one.
Sean Payton ran his mouth about last years staff being the worst coaching job in history.
Today the only reason Sean Payton’s team didn’t make their own history was because…
Mike McDaniel on forgoing field goal try for record-setting 73 points: "I will be fine getting second-guessed by turning down NFL records. That's fine. I'm very OK with the decision. And I think the team, notably the leaders of the team, supported it."https://t.co/YxvxNXX98w pic.twitter.com/wzZ7CNQYrg— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 25, 2023
I don't know how Saleh and Douglas ever thought Zach Wilson was better than Mike White.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) September 25, 2023
Remember when the Bears had the No. 1 pick and decided to stick with Justin Fields as their QB?— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 24, 2023
That was a choice.
The Vikings last 4 games have all been decided by 7 or fewer points. They are 0-4 in those games.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) September 25, 2023
Cardinals (+11.5) over Cowboys ✅— Evan Abrams (@EvanHAbrams) September 24, 2023
Texans (+7.5) over Jaguars ✅
Colts (+7.5) over Ravens ✅
For the first time since December 30, 2018, we have three upsets of over a TD on the same day in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/Ex8aJKGrKn
Why though? pic.twitter.com/9JZXKboyb7— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 25, 2023
Ravens lost to the colts— (@MandersBetter) September 24, 2023
Broncos lost by 50 to the Dolphins
Jags lost by 20 to the Texans
Saints blew a 17-0 lead into the 4th qtr
So for those overreacting about this commanders game.
SHIT HAPPENS, it’s football, it’s the NFL. Who cares?
Onto Philly #HTTC pic.twitter.com/XUirsLF586
Travis Kelce has 69 yards and 1 TD. He should— NFL Philosophy (@NFLosophy) September 24, 2023
not see another snap.
Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme— Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023
Number 1 Taylor Swift Fan @kellykeegs doesn’t get the Travis Kelce hypepic.twitter.com/kVhhGvKhXA— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 24, 2023
