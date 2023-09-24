Ron Rivera and Sam Howell try to explain today’s big loss to the Bills

Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera and QB Sam Howell spoke to the media after today’s 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Washington had 5 turnovers, 4 of them Howell INTS, and also allowed 9 sacks. They only scored a field goal on their final drive, barely avoiding a home shutout loss.

Rivera said there were missed opportunities throughout the game, and the coaching staff will have to evaluate everything. The high amount of turnovers and sacks needs to get corrected. They considered pulling a struggling Howell, but they want to give him opportunities to see if he can grow and develop.

Howell took the blame for his bad game, and the sacks and turnovers. He said they have to play better, and that starts with him. Howell also said you have to learn from a game like this, and then move on to the next challenge.

Ron Rivera

Hear from Coach Rivera, QB Sam Howell and more on Postgame Live https://t.co/BNPlFEI2hQ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 24, 2023

(Rivera starts speaking at 8:05)

The loss/Sam Howell:

Rivera on the loss and Howell pic.twitter.com/nvNNsADBkD — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 24, 2023

Rivera says he needs to evaluate the offense and OLine and that the turnovers killed his team pic.twitter.com/YDZDWqzAQ5 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 24, 2023

Ron Rivera on Sam Howell: “Missed opportunities. You can’t turn the ball over, which we did.” — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 24, 2023

Buffalo Bills:

More from Rivera pic.twitter.com/APCaIAdHIG — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 24, 2023

Rivera on the Bills - “They played a heck of a football game. I’ll give them the credit” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 24, 2023

Considered pulling Sam Howell:

Rivera says taking out Sam Howell was considered but they want him to learn and grow and even in the blowout he learns — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 24, 2023

Ron Rivera on Sam Howell: “you have to give him opportunities to see if he can grow and develop.” — John Keim (@john_keim) September 24, 2023

Turnovers:

Rivera: when you play a team like that, you can’t turn the ball over. Have to put points up when given the opportunity to score — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 24, 2023

Dealing with a blowout loss:

Rivera: “we’ll find out how tough we are.” — John Keim (@john_keim) September 24, 2023

Sam Howell

(Howell starts speaking at 33:22)

Gotta play better, starts with him:

Sam Howell takes full accountability- “I got to be better. It’s on me.” pic.twitter.com/GE0EbDkr1c — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 24, 2023

Sam Howell: “It starts with me. … The sun will come up tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/bDBxZw6TVz — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 24, 2023

9 sacks:

Sam Howell on the 9 sacks today pic.twitter.com/aLv4MWzA3x — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 24, 2023

Learn from his mistakes:

Sam Howell: “you can’t flush it. You watch the film and you learn from it.” — John Keim (@john_keim) September 24, 2023

Ron Rivera:

Sam Howell on Rivera’s messaging after the game pic.twitter.com/Pv1w3JXFCD — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 24, 2023

Howell said Ron was positive after the game. Coach told him he supports him — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) September 24, 2023

Andrew Wylie

Sacks:

Here is Commanders RT Andrew Wylie on the game and the 9 sacks on Howell pic.twitter.com/jWUAHYqTNn — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 24, 2023

Antonio Gibson

Commanders RB Antonio Gibson wants to see how this team responds from this loss. pic.twitter.com/hEaTUhgRwG — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 24, 2023

Terry McLaurin

Missed scoring opportunities:

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin on today’s loss and what were the issues on offense/red zone pic.twitter.com/Yfkac4u21F — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 24, 2023

Sam Howell:

Terry McLaurin said of Howell: we’ve got his back. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 24, 2023

Brian Robinson

Stick to the run:

Here is Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. on today’s game.



As a running back, he said he wished they could have sticked to the running game a little bit more. pic.twitter.com/l9x0clzLSe — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 24, 2023

Darrick Forrest

Motivation:

Commanders safety Darrick Forrest says this loss is motivation now for the team pic.twitter.com/rQObRyt5nc — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 24, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes

