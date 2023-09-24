 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Kendall Fuller gets his first interception of the season

Fuller comes through

By Scott Jennings
Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills were driving down the field again after another Sam Howell interception. They got to mid-field, and then a holding penalty pushed them back to their own 40 yard line. Josh Allen threw up a floater on 3rd and 20, and Kendall Fuller made a great play to bring the ball in for Washington’s first takeaway of the game. This is Fuller’s first interception of the season.

