WATCH: Sam Howell throws his third interception

The Washington Commanders were down 16-0 to the Buffalo Bills going into the 2nd half. Sam Howell had two interceptions in the first half, and has taken some big shots. Washington got the ball to start the half, and drove it down the field again. Howell was under pressure again, and threw the ball to Curtis Samuel. Bills CB Tre’Davious White jumped in front of him in the end zone, and got downed at the 1 yard line.

Howell throws INT #3 for the day.



Hit as he threw it and the Bills defender made a good play on the ball.



If it wasn't for the first two picks, you maybe could forgive this one.



Maybe. But maybe not.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/5Xt94zN3ea — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 24, 2023