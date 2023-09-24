 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Sam Howell throws his third interception

Howell’s rough day continues

By Scott Jennings
Buffalo Bills v Washington Commanders Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders were down 16-0 to the Buffalo Bills going into the 2nd half. Sam Howell had two interceptions in the first half, and has taken some big shots. Washington got the ball to start the half, and drove it down the field again. Howell was under pressure again, and threw the ball to Curtis Samuel. Bills CB Tre’Davious White jumped in front of him in the end zone, and got downed at the 1 yard line.

