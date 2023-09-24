The Washington Commanders are dominated by the Buffalo Bills, losing 37-3 at home

The Washington Commanders were down 16-0 to the Buffalo Bills going into the 2nd half. Sam Howell had two interceptions in the first half, and has taken some big shots. Washington got the ball to start the half, and drove it down the field again. Howell was under pressure again, and threw the ball to Curtis Samuel. Bills CB Tre’Davious White jumped in front of him in the end zone, and got downed at the 1 yard line.

The Buffalo Bills were driving down the field again after another Sam Howell interception. They got to mid-field, and then a holding penalty pushed them back to their own 40 yard line. Josh Allen threw up a floater on 3rd and 20, and Kendall Fuller made a great play to bring the ball in for Washington’s first takeaway of the game. This is Fuller’s first interception of the season.

Sam Howell was sacked two more times on the next drive, and Washington was forced to punt the ball again. Washington forced a turnover on downs on the next Bills drive, but gave it right back when Antonio Gibson fumbled after an ill-advised throw to him behind the line of scrimmage. Buffalo scored on a Josh Allen run to put them up 23-0.

Washington started the next drive passing the ball, and on the third play, Sam Howell threw his fourth pick of the game. This one was taken back 32 yards for a touchdown by Bills DE A.J. Epenesa. Washington did nothing on the next drive, and punted it away again.

Josh Allen’s day was over, and former Washington QB Kyle Allen came in to relieve him. He was able to lead the Bills down the field for another TD, increasing their blowout lead to 37-0. Washington was able to get the ball far enough down the field for a Joey Slye FG attempt. He made the kick and Washington avoided the shutout. Ron Rivera said this game was going to show them who they could be, and what they could be is a team with a lot of work to do to think they can compete with the top teams right now.

3rd Quarter

McLaurin takes a shot:

Big Brian Robinson run:

Get the rock to @BrianR_4 and let him do the rest



#BUFvsWAS | CBS pic.twitter.com/SWEsZ2PbUc — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 24, 2023

ANGRY RUN



Brian Robinson Jr picks up 24 yards on the rush and that's the best gain on the ground today.



cc @KyleBrandt #HTTC | @BrianR_4 pic.twitter.com/TpVfuoOk89 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 24, 2023

Howell throws his third interception:

Howell throws INT #3 for the day.



Hit as he threw it and the Bills defender made a good play on the ball.



If it wasn't for the first two picks, you maybe could forgive this one.



Maybe. But maybe not.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/5Xt94zN3ea — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 24, 2023

Kendall Fuller gets his first interception of the year:

INTERCEPTION



Kendall Fuller hauls in the Josh Allen arm-punt on 3rd and 20 and that's the first turnover for the Commanders defense today.



A spark?#HTTC | @KendallFuller11 pic.twitter.com/p3FjMtIocd — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 24, 2023

Fuller walked off on his own and is sitting on the bench talking to trainers.https://t.co/MmpDsjalN8 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 24, 2023

Back-to-back sacks again:

Howell sacked again and this time it's on Wylie.



Barely got hands on Leonard Floyd before he got to Howell.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/JpLNNi2lYJ — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 24, 2023

Andrew Wyllie just got beaten pretty decisively off the edge for a sack. That's back-to-back plays with a sack and five total in the game for the Bills. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 24, 2023

Kam Curl almost picks it off:

This has been the story all day, tbh pic.twitter.com/D44CykzivE — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 24, 2023

4th Quarter

Washington forces a turnover on downs:

Daron Payne bats down the 4th down pass and it's Commanders ball from mid-field.



Payne has easily been the Commanders MVP through the first three games of the season.#HTTC | @94yne pic.twitter.com/CrzaupRkhH — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 24, 2023

Under pressure:

According to @NextGenStats, Sam Howell has been pressured on 79% (!!) of dropbacks — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 24, 2023

Antonio Gibson fumbles:

Antonio Gibson fumbles again and the Commanders turn the ball over for the 4th time today.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/PHiZu24wPB — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 24, 2023

Josh Allen walks it in:

Sam Howell interception #4:

Interception #4 for Howell.



This is one of the ugliest (and funniest?) interceptions you'll see all year.



Yikes.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/GZF44JqaXz — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 24, 2023

AJ Epenesa gets a pick-six in Sam Howell — Howell’s fourth interception of the game — to expand Buffalo’s lead to 30-0 with about 10 minutes left.



Fans are done for today. pic.twitter.com/ByRjT4ucCP — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 24, 2023

Sacks on sacks:

Make that 6 sacks. https://t.co/jAdcnL0dmw — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 24, 2023

Kyle Allen relieves Josh Allen:

Bills have pulled Josh Allen, now playing Kyle Allen. Wonder is WSH does the same — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 24, 2023

Bills score again:

Buffalo scores a TD to make it 37-0.



Ugly day for the Commanders. pic.twitter.com/BF2xZ9wrGU — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 24, 2023

Sam Howell sacked again:

Sam Howell sacked again.



That's 8 sacks today.



He now has been sacked 18 times in 12 quarters. — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 24, 2023

And again:

Sam Howell sacked again.



That's 9 sacks today.



He now has been sacked 19 times in 12 quarters. — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 24, 2023

Field goal: