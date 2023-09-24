WATCH: Sam Howell throws a bad interception

The Washington Commanders held the Bills to a 54-yard field goal, going down 13-0 with 1:55 left in the game. They got 9 yards on their first two passes, and needed a yard to keep the drive alive. Sam Howell was pressured and threw a pass off his back foot intended for RB Antonio Gibson. Bills CB Micah Hyde jumped up and pull the ball down for Howell’s second interception of the game. The Bills were able to add to their lead, kicking a 32 yard FG.

Howell picked. Again.



2nd pick in the 1st half and the Bills have great field position with 1:15 left on the clock. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ffkD2L9rpS — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 24, 2023