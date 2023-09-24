 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Sam Howell throws a bad interception

Bad decision

By Scott Jennings
Washington Commanders v Denver Broncos Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders held the Bills to a 54-yard field goal, going down 13-0 with 1:55 left in the game. They got 9 yards on their first two passes, and needed a yard to keep the drive alive. Sam Howell was pressured and threw a pass off his back foot intended for RB Antonio Gibson. Bills CB Micah Hyde jumped up and pull the ball down for Howell’s second interception of the game. The Bills were able to add to their lead, kicking a 32 yard FG.

