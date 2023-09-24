Washington gets shutout by the Bills defense 16-0 in the first half

The Washington Commanders host the Buffalo Bills for a Week 3 game. They won the coin toss and deferred. The drive started with two quick stops by Kamren Curl and Chase Young. Then Josh Allen scrambled for the first down and kept the play alive. Allen stretched the field a few plays later, hitting Stefon Diggs for a big gain. Washington was able to prevent the touchdown, and Buffalo kicked a field goal to get the first points of the game.

Washington was moving the ball, with some nice plays from Brian Robinson and Terry McLaurin. They got into Bills territory, but then Sam Howell was sacked twice. He threw a pick on 3rd and 19, but Washington was able to force a punt from the Bills.

Washington went 3 and out, and punted the ball. A holding penalty on the punt gave the Bills the ball at Washington’s 35 yard line. Josh Allen threw a touchdown to Gabe Davis on the first play, putting the Bills up 10-0.

Washington started their next drive with a beautiful pass to Curtis Samuel. He added another catch to Terry McLaurin’s count. Howell had a big scramble on 2nd and 1 at the Bills 24 yard line, picking up 18 yards. Washington got the ball to the 1-yard line, but Brian Robinson was stuffed, and they missed on their 4th down conversion attempt.

The Washington Commanders held the Bills to a 54-yard field goal, going down 13-0 with 1:55 left in the game. They got 9 yards on their first two passes, and needed a yard to keep the drive alive. Sam Howell was pressured and threw a pass off his back foot intended for RB Antonio Gibson. Bills CB Micah Hyde jumped up and pull the ball down for Howell’s second interception of the game. The Bills were able to add to their lead, kicking a 32 yard FG.

1st Quarter

Coin toss:

Washington has won and elects to defer. Here comes the Commanders' defense. Here. We. Go. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 24, 2023

Josh Allen first down run:

Last time these teams played Josh Allen killed Washington on the ground. First run is a 13 yard first down — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 24, 2023

Daron Payne:

Daron Payne is up to his old tricks.



A big TFL here on first down.#HTTC | @94yne pic.twitter.com/wvGDCCpvPg — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 24, 2023

Josh Allen —-> Stefon Diggs:

Wow - that's really good D and Allen still hits Diggs for a 30 yarder. Hard to defend a throw like that — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 24, 2023

Third down stop:

Washington actually played solid D; Josh Allen just made plays (need to be better on contain so he can't run thru gaps). On the final rush, Young goes inside and Jon Allen anticipates and gets wide so Josh Allen had to make a throw; couldn't escape. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 24, 2023

Bills FG:

Washington forces a field goal attempt from the Bills on their opening drive. An 11-play, 57-yard drive. After Bass' 36-yard attempt, the score is Buffalo 3, Washington 0 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 24, 2023

Washington moving the ball:

Good start for the Commanders here. Howell connects to Terry and Robinson opened w nice run — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 24, 2023

If theyre going to insist on single covering Terry McLaurin - his jersey number may match his number of catches — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) September 24, 2023

Sam Howell —-> Cole Turner:

Sam Howell moving the chains well to start this game, including this 20 yard pickup to Cole Turner over the middle.



Good signs early from the young gun slinger.#HTTC | @Sam7Howell pic.twitter.com/BdYiXBz4pf — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 24, 2023

Howell sacked twice:

Howell sacked on consecutive plays and it brings up 3rd down and 19. #HTTC — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 24, 2023

Howell throws an interception:

Howell intercepted on 3rd and 19.



Throw was never there. Howell needed to throw that one away. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/PBrnLdOguq — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 24, 2023

Defense forces a punt:

Commanders defense brings the blitz on 3rd down and Allen can't complete the pass to Diggs. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/P9op6lkutY — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 24, 2023

Washington forces a punt from Buffalo. Butler nearly had a pick. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 24, 2023

Washington goes 3 and out:

Howell sacked for the 3rd time. Bills had 3 sacks in first two games. Have 3 in the first quarter today.



Commanders OL clearly struggling today and Howell not getting rid of the ball quick enough to compensate.



A problem.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/Tvbc5KB19a — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 24, 2023

Three and out for Washington's offense. One-yard gain, incompletion, sack. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 24, 2023

Penalty on the punting team:

Bills starting at the Commanders' 35 after a holding call. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 24, 2023

Josh Allen —-> Gabe Davis TD:

Sam Howell —-> Curtis Samuel:

Big play!



Howell connects with Curtis Samuel for a 37 yard gain on the outside.



Great route, pass, and catch considering it's raining!



More of this, please Commanders!#HTTC | @CurtisSamuel4__ @Sam7Howell pic.twitter.com/pe8p6oLoWI — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 24, 2023

Right in the bread basket



#BUFvsWAS | CBS pic.twitter.com/JxE2A3YYqk — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 24, 2023

2nd Quarter

Sam Howell —-> Terry McLaurin:

After three first quarter sacks, Eric Bieniemy has implemented adjustments.



Instant motion after the snap here to create space and time, and Howell completes to McLaurin to keep the chains moving.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/4unDRZqHf7 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 24, 2023

Sam Howell run:

Stuffed at the goal line:

An example here of how the Commanders OL is struggling today.



Every single member of the OL except the RT gets beat here on the inside run play to Brian Robinson, who gets smoked behind the LOS. pic.twitter.com/SRmuZVDVah — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 24, 2023

Incomplete on 4th down and the Commanders drive ends with no points.



(Personally I would have kicked the FG, but Riverboats gonna Riverboat)#HTTC pic.twitter.com/kMWduxfaO9 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 24, 2023

Josh Allen runs again:

Another big gain by Josh Allen. Bills now at their own 34 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 24, 2023

When Ron Rivera talks about pass-rush lane discipline, he means to avoid situations like that. Josh Allen has gotten free way too many times today. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 24, 2023

Don't know what Chase Young's assignment was on the big run by Josh Allen but CY twisted up the middle and was pushed out towards the RG area and Allen just took off where Young originally was. #Commanders — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) September 24, 2023

Josh Allen —-> Stefon Diggs:

Way too much time for Allen in the pocket, and way too easy for Stefon Diggs.



Commanders defenses needs some adjustments because this isn't working.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/hD0RylD93T — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 24, 2023

3rd down conversions:

3rd and 2 with a chance to get off the field, and the Commanders defense doesn't get hands on the runner until he's already got the first down.



Not. Good. Enough.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/zIGRf1fH4Y — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 24, 2023

Bills now 6 of 8 on 3rd down. Hard to win with that kinda success — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 24, 2023

Bills penalty:

Crowd thought that Montez Sweat got hit for a roughing the passer, so heavy boos turn to cheers when the call turns out to be tripping on Buffalo. First and 25. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 24, 2023

3rd down stop:

3rd and 12 and the Commanders defense sniffs out this bubble play to stop Diggs for a loss.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/a0jFoth0RC — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 24, 2023

Another year, another instance of Washington's defense snuffing out a wide receiver screen. I don't know what the numbers are on that, but I'd bet they rank among the best on those plays since this staff came in. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 24, 2023

Bills kick a 54-yard FG:

Bills extend their lead with a 54-yard field goal. 15 plays, 62 yards, 9:47 off the clock. The score with 1:55 left to play: Buffalo 13 Washington 0 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 24, 2023

Sam Howell’s 2nd interception: