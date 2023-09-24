 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Sam Howell throws an interception on the first drive

Not good

By Scott Jennings
Washington Commanders v Denver Broncos Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders held the Buffalo Bills to a field goal on their opening drive. They were moving the ball down the field with a few Brian Robinson runs and Terry McLaurin catches. The Commanders were in Buffalo territory, but back-to-back sacks on Sam Howell put them at 3rd and 19. Howell tried to get the ball to WR Dyami Brown, but Bills LB Terrel Bernard jumped up and pulled in the interception.

