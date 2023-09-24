 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Sam Howell takes a big hit after a big run

Ouch

By Scott Jennings
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Washington was driving in Buffalo Bills territory, and they were just outside of the red zone. It was 2nd and 1 and Sam Howell was forced to scramble. He rumbled and bumbled down to the Bills 6 yard line for an 18 yard gain. Howell was met there by several Buffalo Bills defenders, including former Redskins DT Tim Settle. Washington got down to the 1 yard line, but were not able to score and turned the ball over on downs at the 2.

