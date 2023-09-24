NFL 2023 Week 3: Washington Commanders vs Buffalo Bills 2nd Quarter

Washington Commanders are now 2-0 and are going back home to host the Buffalo Bills. Washington opened as 6 point home underdogs, and that line has gone up to 6.5. The Over/Under has gone down from 45.5 to 43. Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Ophelia could make this a sloppy game for both teams.

Injury Report

Commanders vs Bills Friday Injury Report: Logan Thomas is the only player ruled out for Sunday’s gamehttps://t.co/uqu4BX3UcQ — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) September 22, 2023

Matchup: Buffalo Bills (1-1) @ Washington Commanders (2-0)

Date/Time: September 24th, 2023, 1 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

TV: CBS

Andrew Catalon (play-by-play)

Tiki Barber (analyst)

Matt Ryan (analyst)

AJ Ross (sideline)

(via 506sports)

RADIO: Big 100(iHeart Radio)

Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analyst)

Sirius XM NFL

Buffalo: Sirius 146, XM/SXM 390, Internet 803

Washington: Sirius 111, XM/SXM 233, Internet 831

Live Streaming: Paramount+, NFL+, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Washington +6 1/2, 43 O/U

Bills +220

Commanders -270

Prediction: Buffalo 30 - Washington 27

Enemy Blog: Buffalo Rumblings

