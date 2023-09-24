NFL Week 3: Late afternoon games open thread

The majority of Week 1's games will be played at 1pm today, including the Washington Commanders hosting the Buffalo Bills. Washington got blown out, and scored a last minute field goal to avoid the shutout. Washington lost 37-3, and will travel to Philly next week to face the Eagles who are visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tomorrow night.

We've got two games on Fox's 1pm slate. The Chicago Bears are visiting the Kansas City Chiefs, and they’ve had a very bad week in the news. The Bears will visit the Commanders in Week 5 for a Thursday Night Football game, so this will be a game to keep an eye on. The second game features the the third stop in the Arizona Cardinals tour of the NFC East. They’ve already lost to the Commanders and Giants, and now face the Dallas Cowboys who are big favorites. Go Cards!

FOX

Chicago Bears @ Kansas City Chiefs

Dallas Cowboys @ Arizona Cardinals

CBS only has one late game on today’s schedule. The Carolina Panthers are visiting the Seattle Seahawks for an NFC matchup. Rookie QB Anthony Richardson has been ruled out with a concussion and Gardner Minshew will be getting his first start of the season. Washington will visit the Seahawks in Week 10.

CBS

Carolina Panthers @ Seattle Seahawks

