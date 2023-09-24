Washington Commanders vs Buffalo Bills Inactives

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday and only ruled out one player. Logan Thomas suffered a concussion last week after a dirty hit following a great touchdown catch. Washington elevated FB/TE Alex Armah from the practice squad yesterday to add more depth.

There were two players listed as questionable for today’s game, but both of their injury designations were removed by the team yesterday. Kam Curl and Curtis Samuel were sick on Friday with what Ron Rivera described as flu-like symptoms. He said both players would have been listed as probable under the old system.

Quan Martin suffered a concussion during Week 1. He has cleared the concussion protocol, and is active for his second NFL game today.

Chris Paul was battling for the starting LG spot with Saahdiq Charles, but he lost and now goes back to the spot he spent most of his rookie games, the inactive list. Veteran tackle Trent Scott made the team, but he has not been active all season. TE4 Curtis Hodges is also inactive for another game. UDFA rookie WR Mitchell Tinsley was a healthy scratch in Week 1, and is inactive again today. K.J. Henry is also inactive for another week.

Washington Inactives

DE K.J. Henry

TE Logan Thomas

TE Curtis Hodges

WR Mitchell Tinsley

G Chris Paul

OT Trent Scott

Bills Inactives