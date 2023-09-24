Sunday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Week 3 is not over yet, and we've got another big game to watch. The Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Las Vegas Raiders for an AFC matchup. Both teams are 1-1, but haven't had impressive starts to their seasons. The Steelers offense has been a mess, and there are already calls to fire OC Matt Canada. The Raiders got a road victory over their a division rival(Broncos), but then got blown out by the Bills last week. Both teams need to get back on track tonight.
Who: Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-1)
Where: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV
When: September 24, 2022, 8:20 p.m.
TV: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Colinsworth (analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline)
Terry McAulay (rules analyst)
Sirius XM NFL
Pittsburgh: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 826
Las Vegas: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 816
National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV
DraftKings odds: Raiders -2 1/2, 43 O/U
Prediction: Raiders 24 - Steelers 17
SB Nation Blogs: Behind the Steel Curtain | Silver and Black Pride
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT
New Washington gear from Homage
Loading comments...