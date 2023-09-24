Sunday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Week 3 is not over yet, and we've got another big game to watch. The Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Las Vegas Raiders for an AFC matchup. Both teams are 1-1, but haven't had impressive starts to their seasons. The Steelers offense has been a mess, and there are already calls to fire OC Matt Canada. The Raiders got a road victory over their a division rival(Broncos), but then got blown out by the Bills last week. Both teams need to get back on track tonight.

Who: Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-1)

Where: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV

When: September 24, 2022, 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Colinsworth (analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline)

Terry McAulay (rules analyst)

Sirius XM NFL

Pittsburgh: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 826

Las Vegas: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 816

National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Raiders -2 1/2, 43 O/U

Prediction: Raiders 24 - Steelers 17

SB Nation Blogs: Behind the Steel Curtain | Silver and Black Pride

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT

New Washington gear from Homage

NFL News twitter feed

Washington Commanders twitter feed