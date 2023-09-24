What are the odds? Washington Commanders are road underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles

The Washington Commanders opened their 2022-23 season with a home win against the Arizona Cardinals, and followed that up with a road win over the Denver Broncos. Washington was 2-0 for the first time since 2011, and then they played the Buffalo Bills, who beat them 37-3 in a blowout at FedEx Field. The team couldn’t do anything right, and QB Sam Howell had his worst game as a pro, throwing four interceptions, and the last one was a pick 6.

The team will now go to the film room to try to figure out everything that went wrong, and work on correcting it. They will go on the road this week for their first division game. The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-0, and won’t play until tomorrow night when they visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They were NFC champions last season, and were considered one of the top teams in the league coming into this season.

Washington opens as 7-point road underdogs against the Eagles. The over/under is 44 1/2, down a point from last week's opening number.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington +7 , 44 1/2 O/U

Commanders +245

Eagles -305