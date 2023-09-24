All aTwitter: 24 September 2023 - 175 former Redskins (and maybe Football Teamers) will return as “Legends” for Sunday’s ‘Homecoming’ game

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
It's about us pic.twitter.com/qzNQnpywr4— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 24, 2023
Washington elevated TE/FB Alex Armah from the practice squad, the team announced.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 23, 2023
In the absence of TE Logan Thomas (concussion), I imagine it’ll be Armah, John Bates and Cole Turner at TE. Curtis Hodges has been a healthy scratch.
If you had Trevor Siemian throwing a TD Pass to Alex Armah on your bingo card, check it off now— PFF NO Saints (@PFF_Saints) October 31, 2021
pic.twitter.com/5EISiZ0pxN
The Commanders have upgraded S Kam Curl and WR Curtis Samuel. Both had been listed as questionable with an illness. Now off the injury report and will play.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 23, 2023
Fines from Commanders-Broncos in Week 2:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 23, 2023
WAS LB Jamin Davis: $21,855 (hit on QB)
WAS DE Chase Young; $16,391 (hit on QB)
DEN LB Nik Bonitto: $7,326 (unnec. roughness)
DEN S Kareem Jackson: $19,669 (unnec. roughness)
This QB hit off the edge cost Jamin Davis ($21,855) more than Kareem Jackson's cheap shot ($19669) on Logan Thomas... https://t.co/0Hg3UL7fX2 pic.twitter.com/XMGrbAr7JO— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 23, 2023
I've heard conflicting weather reports. This site looks legit and says rain shouldn't really be a factor. pic.twitter.com/cmo5yI5p8v— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) September 24, 2023
The storm blew thru the Carolinas way faster than expected. Maybe a good sign for Sunday #httc— Big Doug (@DougMcCrayNFL) September 23, 2023
Nope still pouring here— Tom Sauce (@tombellucco) September 23, 2023
Hope the weather app is accurate for tomorrow! #HTTC pic.twitter.com/0fz17iGRmf— Joe Hall (@HogFarmerJoe) September 23, 2023
Jay Gruden, “Howell has made every throw in three games that he’ll ever need to make.”— Marshall (@MarshW_7) September 23, 2023
I found this pretty interesting. Washington has thrown the ball 70 times over the last two games.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) September 23, 2023
Only two of those throws were over 20 yards.
Coincidentally, both were complete. pic.twitter.com/2UKHgkI7Jj
First pick in the books for @emmanuelforbes7 ✔️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 23, 2023
New episode of The Gameplan with @RiverboatRonHC airs tomorrow at 8:30am on WUSA9 pic.twitter.com/1E6x7y6Rln
The Washington Commanders announced programming for their 12th annual Alumni Homecoming Weekend. The weekend will kick off on Friday morning September 22 with a golf tournament and culminate with the team’s Alumni Homecoming-themed game on Sunday, September 24 versus the Buffalo.— TalkCommanders (@TalkCommanders) September 21, 2023
This year’s annual Alumni Homecoming weekend welcomes 175 Washington Legends, representative of six decades (1960s - current), including 15 Washington Ring of Fame inductees, 25 Pro Bowlers, and members of three Super Bowl winning teams (1982, 1987, 1991 rosters).— TalkCommanders (@TalkCommanders) September 21, 2023
Rick Snider’s Washington says 175 legends and half-priced nachos coming to Washington Commanders. Gimme one minute. pic.twitter.com/fOcANry06N— Rick Snider (@TourGuideDC) September 23, 2023
Along with a huge amount of alumni attending, Sean Taylor’s daughter Jackie also will be at the game. https://t.co/vAmLp34jJH— John Keim (@john_keim) September 23, 2023
Unboxing Alumni Weekend @Commanders. Not going to lie my heart rate went up at that end with a gift after my heart!— Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) September 22, 2023
New ownership group doing things right around here. pic.twitter.com/1xl2bbiN3a
Shout-out to the @Commanders for the Legends gift box. pic.twitter.com/umwZJi5Lkr— Anthony Armstrong (@ratedarmstrong) September 23, 2023
Didn't realize washington legend Adam Archuleta was commentating in this game— Mark Fulton (@marktfulton) September 17, 2023
The Washington @Commanders revamped the rally areas for fans to gather nationwide to watch games.— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) September 23, 2023
The .
Check it out. #HTTC https://t.co/MenMM2NK6m pic.twitter.com/XZ4RCmtZV5
The NFL fined #Steelers RB Jaylen Warren $48,333 for illegal use of helmet in last week’s win over the #Browns.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 23, 2023
Here’s the play … which didn’t draw a flag. pic.twitter.com/DA2f35G9tx
Here’s the “violent gesture” that led to one of Deshaun Watson’s three fines from Monday night.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 23, 2023
Watson and David Njoku were each fined $13,659 for the gun-themed celebration after a #Browns TD. Watson was fined $35,513 total, including two fines for unnecessary roughness. pic.twitter.com/bYgU7D3kVY
Among other fines:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 23, 2023
*Deshaun Watson was fined a total of $35,513 — twice for unnecessary roughness ($10,927 each) and once for unsportsmanlike conduct ($13,659).
*Denzel Perryman was fined $66,666 for unnecessary roughness. Largest fine for any player so far this season.
Jets built the offense around a 39 year old QB, an injured 38 year old LT, and a RT who has never been healthy.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) September 23, 2023
Already down 2 of the 3 after two games. Not too surprising but what is surprising is how ill-prepared the Jets are for this. https://t.co/mZOs00hrsj
Ohio State star WR Marvin Harrison Jr. had to be helped off the field after suffering an apparent ankle injury. He's in the medical tent. pic.twitter.com/DCSx2tCTMx— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 24, 2023
Here’s the clip for yall— Kyle (@ImKyleMangum) September 24, 2023
Sending prayers pic.twitter.com/E7Jdw3b5Mx
Coach Prime and Co. better get ready for this kind of energy from coaches with superior squads.. Everyone doesn’t like the way @CUBuffsFootball moves and they’re going to enjoy hammering them when they get a chance.. Gonna look to run it up and talk that talk afterwards.. https://t.co/YcerGJFYlz— Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) September 23, 2023
Jay Novell done messed around and made it personal again…— Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) September 14, 2023
Love rivalries
pic.twitter.com/TzMS34RsMs
JORDAN JAMES TOUCHDOWN ON FOURTH DOWN— SportsTalk (@TheSportsTalk0) September 23, 2023
The Oregon Ducks Are RUNNING UO THE SCORE On Coach Prime's Colorado 42-0pic.twitter.com/PFIBwiY80k
Just because you knew Oregon was going to win doesn't make you a football guru.. they were a 21 point favorite— Kelvin Harmon (@_HarmonK) September 23, 2023
In the world's largest vacuum chamber, a bowling ball and feathers are used for a real-life demonstration of a concept Galileo first proposed over 400 years ago.pic.twitter.com/6BU3spl0Ru— Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) September 23, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...