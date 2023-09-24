Commanders vs. Bills: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Washington Commanders are now 2-0 and are going back home to host the Buffalo Bills. Washington opened as six-point home underdogs, and that line has gone up to 6.5. The Over/Under has gone down from 45.5 to 43. Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Ophelia could make this a sloppy game for both teams.

Injury Report

Commanders vs Bills Friday Injury Report: Logan Thomas is the only player ruled out for Sunday’s gamehttps://t.co/uqu4BX3UcQ — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) September 22, 2023

Matchup: Buffalo Bills (1-1) @ Washington Commanders (2-0)

Date/Time: September 24th, 2023, 1 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

TV: CBS

Andrew Catalon (play-by-play)

Tiki Barber (analyst)

Matt Ryan (analyst)

AJ Ross (sideline)

(via 506sports)

RADIO: Big 100(iHeart Radio)

Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analyst)

Sirius XM NFL

Buffalo: Sirius 146, XM/SXM 390, Internet 803

Washington: Sirius 111, XM/SXM 233, Internet 831

Live Streaming: Paramount+, NFL+, fuboTV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington +6 1/2, 43 O/U

Bills +220

Commanders -270

Prediction: Buffalo 30 - Washington 27

Enemy Blog: Buffalo Rumblings

Washington Commanders 2023 Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 10th vs Arizona Cardinals 1:00pm(FOX) W 20-16

Week 2: Sunday, September 17th @ Denver Broncos 4:25pm(CBS) W 35-33

Week 3: Sunday, September 24th vs Buffalo Bills 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 4: Sunday, October 1st @ Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 5: Thursday, October 5th vs Chicago Bears 8:15pm(Amazon Prime)

Week 6: Sunday, October 15th @ Atlanta Falcons 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 7: Sunday, October 22nd @ New York Giants 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 8: Sunday, October 29th vs Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 9: Sunday, November 5th @ New England Patriots 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 10: Sunday, November 12th @ Seattle Seahawks 4:25 pm(FOX)

Week 11: Sunday, November 19th vs New York Giants 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 12: Thursday, November 23rd(Thanksgiving) @ Dallas Cowboys 4:30pm(CBS)

Week 13: Sunday, December 3rd vs Miami Dolphins 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Sunday, December 17th @ Los Angeles Rams 4:05pm (CBS)

Week 16: Sunday, December 24th @ New York Jets 1:00pm(CBS)

Week 17: Sunday, December 31st vs San Francisco 49ers 1:00pm(FOX)

Week 18: Sunday, January 7th vs Dallas Cowboys

