Broncos DB Kareem Jackson gets fined and will play this week; Logan Thomas is out with a concussion

It was reported earlier in the week that Denver Broncos DB Kareem Jackson would not be suspended for his dirty hit on Logan Thomas in the end zone last week. A fine was expected, and he was docked $19,669 today for unnecessary roughness on that play. Thomas caught the touchdown, and maintained possession despite Jackson launching into his head. Thomas remained down, and was able to leave the field on his own. He has been in the concussion protocol, and has been ruled out of tomorrow’s game against the Bills. Thomas was at practice yesterday, but wasn’t in uniform, and only worked on the side field.

This is Kareem Jackson’s second fine for unnecessary roughness in the last two weeks. He was fined $14,819 for an illegal hit on Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers, who was also concussed because of that hit. Meyers is returning this week, but missed a game, like Thomas is this week.

Fines from Commanders-Broncos in Week 2:



WAS LB Jamin Davis: $21,855 (hit on QB)

WAS DE Chase Young; $16,391 (hit on QB)



DEN LB Nik Bonitto: $7,326 (unnec. roughness)

DEN S Kareem Jackson: $19,669 (unnec. roughness) — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 23, 2023

The hit: