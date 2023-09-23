Washington Commanders Roster Move: FB/TE Alex Armah elevated from the practice squad

The Washington Commanders have been providing some roster updates today, as they prepare to host the Buffalo Bills tomorrow. Earlier this morning they announced that Kam Curl and Curtis Samuel were both cleared for the game, after not practicing yesterday. They were the only players with injury designations, besides TE Logan Thomas who was ruled out with a concussion.

The Commanders also announced that they have elevated FB/TE Alex Armah from the practice squad. He will be available to provide some more depth at both positions. Rivera was asked about Armah possibly adding TE depth yesterday, but he really talked up his value to special teams. This was after he gave a lengthy answer about how second-year TE Curtis Hodges is still very raw, and needs more work.

Hodges has been a healthy scratch two weeks in a row, and barely participated during his rookie season. It’s a good possibility that Armah could get the nod as the team’s third TE behind John Bates and Cole Turner, leaving Hodges inactive again.