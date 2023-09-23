Washington Commanders vs Buffalo Bills Prop Bets

The Washington Commanders are hosting the Buffalo Bills, and are looking to go 3-0 for the first time since 2005. The bad weather expected from Tropical Storm Ophelia looks like it might not be as much of a factor for the game. Josh Allen is one of the top QBs in the league, but he can get very loose with the ball which could lead to some opportunities for Washington’s defense to make some plays.
We’ve got some prop bets from DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s game that will be fun to follow.
Anytime TD scorer
Brian Robinson Jr. +135
Terry McLaurin +220
Jahan Dotson +285
Sam Howell +340
Antonio Gibson +425
Curtis Samuel +475
John Bates +500
Cole Turner +500
Washington D/ST +1000
Dyami Brown +900
Byron Pringle +1600
Curtis Hodges +1600
Chris Rodriguez +2800
Mitchell Tinsley +3000
Jamison Crowder +3000
Bet: Cole Turner is due for a touchdown, and should with Logan Thomas out, this bet looks a lot better
Sam Howell Passing yards
Over 222.5 -115
Under 222.5 -115
Bet: Definitely taking the over here. Howell had 299 passing yards last week, and should easily get 223+ yards in the air this week if they get into a shootout with Buffalo,
Rushing Yards
Brian Robinson Jr
Over 54.5 -115
Under 54.5 -115
Sam Howell
Over 13.5 -120
Under 13.5 -110
Bet: Over, Under. Howell is averaging 12 rushing yards per game and Robinson continues to be the workhorse.
Loading comments...