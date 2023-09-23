Washington Commanders vs Buffalo Bills Prop Bets

The Washington Commanders are hosting the Buffalo Bills, and are looking to go 3-0 for the first time since 2005. The bad weather expected from Tropical Storm Ophelia looks like it might not be as much of a factor for the game. Josh Allen is one of the top QBs in the league, but he can get very loose with the ball which could lead to some opportunities for Washington’s defense to make some plays.

We’ve got some prop bets from DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s game that will be fun to follow.

Anytime TD scorer

Brian Robinson Jr. +135

Terry McLaurin +220

Jahan Dotson +285

Sam Howell +340

Antonio Gibson +425

Curtis Samuel +475

John Bates +500

Cole Turner +500

Washington D/ST +1000

Dyami Brown +900

Byron Pringle +1600

Curtis Hodges +1600

Chris Rodriguez +2800

Mitchell Tinsley +3000

Jamison Crowder +3000

Bet: Cole Turner is due for a touchdown, and should with Logan Thomas out, this bet looks a lot better

Sam Howell Passing yards

Over 222.5 -115

Under 222.5 -115

Bet: Definitely taking the over here. Howell had 299 passing yards last week, and should easily get 223+ yards in the air this week if they get into a shootout with Buffalo,

Rushing Yards

Brian Robinson Jr

Over 54.5 -115

Under 54.5 -115

Sam Howell

Over 13.5 -120

Under 13.5 -110

Bet: Over, Under. Howell is averaging 12 rushing yards per game and Robinson continues to be the workhorse.