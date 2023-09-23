All aTwitter: 23 September 2023 - Kendall Fuller is quietly putting together another strong season as Washington’s best CB

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Final Week 3 injury report pic.twitter.com/YyuBxq9I7Z— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 22, 2023
TE Logan Thomas (concussion) is out for Week 3— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 22, 2023
S Kam Curl and WR Curtis Samuel both did not practice because of an illness. Both will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 22, 2023
Ron Rivera on Curtis Samuel and Kam Curl: "If you could list them like they used to, they'd be listed as probable."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 22, 2023
Ron Rivera said TE Armani Rogers, who is out for the season because of an Achilles injury he suffered in May, is no longer in a boot and progressing in his recovery. Rivera said he's in the building constantly — "he's a gym rat" — and even sits in on some meetings.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 22, 2023
gameday with @Benj_Juice— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 22, 2023
Matt Ryan is here.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 22, 2023
To prep for Sunday's game, not workout for QB. pic.twitter.com/DX3kNtdXc0
One of the best signing this off season has been EB in @Commanders— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 22, 2023
Two things I love what he’s done and my favorite part of Howells game so far.@john_keim #NFL #nfllive pic.twitter.com/vbhRuhqUGu
Some very solid praise of Howell from two smart evaluators with no reason for bias. pic.twitter.com/sqB8TUskiY— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) September 22, 2023
✅ Manipulating defenders with his eyes— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) September 22, 2023
✅ Subtle pocket movement
✅ Well-placed throw@Gregcosell sees Sam Howell doing all the little things right in just his 3rd career start @NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/zG5xbxXz6H
Sharp bettors are hitting that Washington Commanders +6.5 vs Buffalo Bills line heavy the past 24 hours in (New Jersey) Atlantic City..— IB THE GAMBLER (@incarceratedbob) September 22, 2023
Better get that number now before the line moves : Two bets for $55,000 and $45,000 placed on Thursday #Commanders #Sharps pic.twitter.com/04EjNB5vwH
If the commanders win on sunday twitter is gonna be in flames— CHUCK (@CHUCK2x_) September 22, 2023
Kendall Fuller so far:— (@Howell2McLaurin) September 22, 2023
•9% target rate (best among all corners with at least 50 coverage snaps)
•0.2 yards per coverage snap allowed
With all the attention being on Forbes, don’t forget about the vet across from him he’s holding his own pic.twitter.com/1ygc2U49Rl
Kendall Fuller and Ben St-Juste both earning strong grades from PFF pic.twitter.com/3LZYL42UPc— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) September 23, 2023
If Montez Sweat gets at least 1.5 sacks against Buffalo, he will become the fifth player with at least 1.5 sacks in each of his team’s first three games of a season since an individual sack became an official statistic in 1982 (via @NFLResearch).— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 23, 2023
Others: Mark Gastineau (1984),…
Kaczor said he doesn’t see Cheeseman’s struggles as a “yips” issue since they aren’t happening every snap. He noted how after the first botched snap against the Broncos, the rest of Cheese’s snaps were fine. https://t.co/KbEO9NWSxA— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 22, 2023
Happy Friday @Commanders family!— Johnny Grassi, MPS-SIM (@CommanderGrassi) September 22, 2023
Field is looking incredible . We are in for a HUGE game this Sunday!#HTTC pic.twitter.com/lVIpej2Il7
Cue up Brian Robinson Jr. on Sunday.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 22, 2023
Pound that football. https://t.co/hfBZlPrnW7
Players out Sunday include Anthony Richardson, Ryan Kelly, Odell Beckham Jr., Justice Hill, Ronnie Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum, Marlon Humphrey, Austin Ekeler, Eric Kendricks, Marcus Davenport, Jamaal Williams, Elgton Jenkins, Peter Skoronski, Greg Newsome, Taylor Decker, Kerby…— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2023
During team stretches today—#Bengals Owner Mike Brown:— Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) September 22, 2023
Drove his golf cart to Joe Burrow.
Picked him up.
Had a conversation.
Drove a circle.
Then dropped Joe back off, so he could finish stretching.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/c5ieasEsaF
Ja’Marr’s not breaking any news, but he doesn’t think Burrow is playing, nor does he think Burrow’s cart ride with Mike Brown was a good sign. pic.twitter.com/dO2n7Tab2l— Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) September 22, 2023
Two notable players with a 0% pass rush win rate this season:— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) September 22, 2023
Tyree Wilson
Khalil Mack
Through 3 games, Daniel Jones has been under pressure 47% of the time.— Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) September 22, 2023
That's generally a number that produces completely non-viable QB play.
“NFL QBs have to make plays from the pocket”— Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) September 22, 2023
The pocket: pic.twitter.com/rG32Vws7XU
How have different teams responded to being in 3rd and 10+ yards to go situations when passing?— Brad Congelio (@BradCongelio) September 22, 2023
Here is my "Screw It, We're Going For It" plot through week 2.
Raiders and Vikings? Regularly say screw it.
Bengals and Giants? They prefer the checkdown. pic.twitter.com/m7Z8WSBC4E
QOTD: Chicken wings, flats or drums?@SeatGeek | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/HypQ1oiGs9— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 22, 2023
Ryan Fitzpatrick got Dan Marino on FaceTime to talk to Brock Purdy for the first time. Purdy wears #13 because of Marino.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 22, 2023
Best part of this: Marino did actually throw 3 TDs on 12/27/99, the day Purdy was born.
This is really cool.
( @NFLonPrime)
pic.twitter.com/kmxnXAdCEK
Coach Prime calls Nick Saban pic.twitter.com/ARW2Ty9ATq— Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) September 22, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...