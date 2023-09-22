Commanders vs Bills Friday Injury Report: Logan Thomas is the only player ruled out for Sunday’s game

The Washington Commanders held their last full practice before they host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Washington has several players dealing with injuries, but only one player has been ruled out. Logan Thomas suffered a concussion last week after catching the touchdown that started Washington’s rally to beat the Broncos. Thomas will miss his first game of the season, but could be on track to return next week vs the Eagles in Philly.

Daron Payne practiced fully for the first time this week. He doesn’t have an injury designation, and will play on Sunday. Payne left the Broncos game with an ankle injury, but was able to return and continue playing.

Rookie DB Quan Martin has been in the concussion protocol since Week 1. He practiced fully for the last two days, and will return for his second NFL game on Sunday. The other players on this week’s injury report are all expected to play this week, and don’t have injury designations.

TE Logan Thomas (concussion) is out for Week 3 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 22, 2023

The Bills have no injury designations for Sunday's game.



TE Dawson Knox (back) was a full participant today for the first time this week, and is set to go against Commanders.

Only player who DNP Friday was CB Tre'Davious White, who had a vet rest day — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) September 22, 2023

OUT

TE Logan Thomas - Thomas was working on the side field today, but has not been cleared from the concussion protocol

Questionable

WR Curtis Samuel - Was practicing fully, but on the report with a hip injury. Now dealing with an illness that kept him out of practice today.

S Kam Curl - Also dealing with an illness.

No Injury designation

DT Daron Payne - Payne was limited yesterday, but practiced fully today and will play on Sunday.

DB Quan Martin - Martin suffered a Week 1 concussion, and will return to the field on Sunday.

RB Brian Robinson - Listed with a hip injury, but good to go vs the Bills

C Nick Gates - Listed on the injury report this week(knee)