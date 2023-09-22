All aTwitter: 22 September 2023 - It could be very wet at the stadium on Sunday

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Thursday Injury report pic.twitter.com/fXOfGq5G0w— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) September 22, 2023
Logan Thomas took a vicious head-shot with immediate, profound symptoms. And he's 32. I'm not even considering whether he might be available this week. I just hope he can play again this year. (Or ever again.)— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) September 21, 2023
UPDATE:— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 21, 2023
tropical cyclone seems to be tracking for a direct hit Sunday to the 3 games mentioned previously:
WAS v BUF
BAL v IND
NYJ v NE
something to keep an eye on https://t.co/jXTbgZR9gY pic.twitter.com/mLX02Cetxn
Eric Bieniemy on trying to call plays that Sam Howell wants: "If players like certain things theyre going to try their best to make it work...It lets that player take ownership." EB says he learned that from Andy Reid to give the QB ownership— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 21, 2023
I caught up briefly with Camaron Cheeseman yesterday.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 21, 2023
On recent snap issues: Said the new grip he worked on isn't the issue, and that the notion of new is overstated. More about always looking to become better and evolve. He's looking for greater consistency.
* Long snapper…
Channing Crowder(@OfficialCrowder) and Chad Johnson(@ochocinco) agree that @Commanders CB Benjamin St-Juste(@Benj_Juice) didn't commit pass interference on the @Broncos two-point conversion attempt. @insidetheNFL #HTTC pic.twitter.com/xN3UhGpnau— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) September 21, 2023
Highest pass-rush win rate among edge defenders this season pic.twitter.com/bPfHKfQ9bp— PFF (@PFF) September 21, 2023
Who are the league's best defensive tackles?— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 21, 2023
Our NFL writers ranked the top 10 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GZbsmmTTJE
Montez Sweat is currently 3rd in sacks for the NFL with 3— Commandalorian (@Commandalore) September 21, 2023
Daron Payne is 2nd in Tackles for loss with 4
M Sweat is tied for 3rd in Tackles for loss with 3
M Sweat is 1st in forcing fumbles with 2
E Forbes tied for 3rd in pass breakups with 3#HTTC | #TakeCommand
Jahan Dotson Week 1 and 2 #ReceptionPerception Charting Review is up on the site.— Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) September 21, 2023
A few notes:
- He has been cutting DBs up in man coverage (76.9% success rate)
- Running a ton of intermediate routes
- Getting more slot work in Year 2
- The film is just so impressive
The… pic.twitter.com/g0uXLPh6Xq
Listen to how Eric Bieniemy speaks about Matt Milano. pic.twitter.com/SJsknd69HM— Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) September 21, 2023
Doesn’t look like Dawson Knox will play against Washington which is a HUGE boost for the Commanders— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) September 21, 2023
I’m a lot more comfortable when Buffalo is in 12 personnel because there is no way we were going to be able to cover both Knox/Kincaid on the same play #HTTC
I currently live in Sourhern California but this fanbase is nationwide! I’m going to 5 Commanders games this year. You guys should restart the road rallies. The team used to have official rallies the Saturday night before the game at each away city. The fans love them.— Poorang M (@PoorangM) September 19, 2023
It’s a great idea. I’m going to discuss this with the team.— Mark Ein (@Markein) September 20, 2023
Rick Snider’s Washington says the return to RFK is a little closer. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/EBKgNcGoAY— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) September 22, 2023
An MRI already confirmed Trevon Diggs' injury, per source. He's done for the season. https://t.co/PQ7mS4a9hV— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2023
Some detail on Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs—came in a red-zone drill, Diggs went up for the ball on Dallas' grass practice field, landed on it wrong. Kind of a freak, non-contact thing. Obviously, Diggs is devastated.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 21, 2023
Dallas will move DaRon Bland back outside to take Diggs' spot.
So I’m told the plan in light of the Trevon Diggs injury (season ending ACL tear) is to move DaRon Bland outside, Jourdan Lewis goes inside and you got Noah Igbinoghene for depth per a team source. #cowboys— Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 21, 2023
Sometimes an injury can be a blessing in disguise for a young QB. The #Panthers are surely hoping he can take a step back and see some things as an observer while a veteran QB takes the wheel for at least one week. https://t.co/U96McIH0kF— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 21, 2023
Whenever people make arguments for Purdy being a high-level quarterback, they start with wins and overall efficiency and it's kind of a compelling case until you turn on another Purdy game— Arif Hasan, but NFL (@ArifHasanNFL) September 22, 2023
The Giants blitzed Brock Purdy on 84.6% of his dropbacks, according to @NextGenStats -- the highest blitz rate they've ever recorded.— Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) September 22, 2023
Purdy was 20 of 31 for 247 yards and 2 TDs against the blitz. pic.twitter.com/4scoSkDmI3
The #49ers have scored exactly 30 points in each of their games so far this season:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 22, 2023
- Week 1: 30-7 over the Steelers
- Week 2: 30-23 over the Rams
- Week 3: 30-12 over the Giants pic.twitter.com/PNehe2bMSa
Silverback. pic.twitter.com/7XPRXkp31o— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) September 22, 2023
Some of the penalties tonight have been ticky tacky and Brian Daboll is losing it. pic.twitter.com/KMuXoCkWsE— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 22, 2023
Andrew Luck showed up at the postgame show dressed up as Captain Andrew Luck!!! This is AMAZING. pic.twitter.com/ZEjDBJb0q1— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 22, 2023
LEFT ARM UP, RIGHT ARM STRICTLY FOR PAINT— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 22, 2023
@Commanders pic.twitter.com/wgJtSr7J2s
Great to see former Washington tight end Jordan Reed here at Nats Park. pic.twitter.com/oozp7mIf0q— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 21, 2023
People in 1993 react to credit cards being accepted at a Burger King pic.twitter.com/JKVlhnL2CB— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) September 17, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...