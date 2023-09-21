Commanders vs Bills Thursday Injury Report: Quan Martin cleared concussion protocol and returned to practice

The Washington Commanders continue to practice and prepare to host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Washington has several players dealing with injuries, but they got some positive improvements on a few of them at today’s practice.

Daron Payne returned to the field after missing yesterday’s practice. He left the Broncos game with an ankle injury, but was able to return and continue playing. Payne said he was good after the game, and now he’s back, but limited in today’s practice.

Rookie DB Quan Martin was in the after concussion protocol since Week 1. He was at yesterday’s practice, but wore a non-contact jersey as he waited to get cleared. That happened today, and Martin was a full participant.

DNP

TE Logan Thomas - Thomas remains in the concussion protocol. Rivera said he is probably in the first or second phase of getting cleared yesterday.

Limited

DT Daron Payne - Payne missed yesterday’s practice, but returned to the field today.

Full

DB Quan Martin - Martin suffered a Week 1 concussion, and practiced fully for the first time today.

RB Brian Robinson - Full participant, but shows up on the injury report with a hip injury

C Nick Gates - First time on the injury report this year(knee)

WR Curtis Samuel - Still practicing fully, but on the report with a hip injury.

Not Listed

DE Chase Young - Returned for his first game, and is good to go this week.

RG Sam Cosmi - Listed with a shoulder injury last week, no injury designation.