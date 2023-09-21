 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Night Football: New York Giants vs San Francisco 49ers

Thursday Night Football!

By Jennifer.Horn
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

San Francisco 49ers v New York Giants Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are hosting the New York Giants for an important NFC matchup. The Niners are heavy favorites going into tonight’s game against a Giants team that doesn’t look like the one that made the playoffs last season. They will also be without RB Saquon Barkley who injured his ankle on Sunday. The 49ers look like a Super Bowl contender again this year, and are looking to roll past a limping Giants team.

Injury Reports

Matchup: New York Giants (1-1) vs San Francisco 49ers (2-0)

Date/Time: Thursday, Sep. 21st | 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA

TELEVISION: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Colinsworth (game analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

RADIO: Sirius XM NFL

New York: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 823

San Francisco: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 827

National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Kevin McCourty, Jason McCourty

Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: San Francisco -10.5, 44 O/U

Giants: +380

49ers: -500

Prediction: 49ers 33 - Giants 13

SB Nation Blogs: Big Blue View | Niners Nation

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT

New Washington gear from Homage

NFL News twitter feed

Washington Commanders twitter feed

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...