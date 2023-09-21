Thursday Night Football: New York Giants vs San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are hosting the New York Giants for an important NFC matchup. The Niners are heavy favorites going into tonight’s game against a Giants team that doesn’t look like the one that made the playoffs last season. They will also be without RB Saquon Barkley who injured his ankle on Sunday. The 49ers look like a Super Bowl contender again this year, and are looking to roll past a limping Giants team.
Injury Reports
Injury reports— Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) September 20, 2023
49ers
Questionable: Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder), Ambry Thomas (knee)
Giants
Out: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), G Ben Bredeson (concussion), DE Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), T Andrew Thomas (hamstring)
Questionable: LB Micah McFadden (neck), WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee)
Matchup: New York Giants (1-1) vs San Francisco 49ers (2-0)
Date/Time: Thursday, Sep. 21st | 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA
TELEVISION: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Colinsworth (game analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)
RADIO: Sirius XM NFL
New York: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 823
San Francisco: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 827
National Stream: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Kevin McCourty, Jason McCourty
Live Streaming: Peacock, NFL+, fuboTV
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: San Francisco -10.5, 44 O/U
Giants: +380
49ers: -500
Prediction: 49ers 33 - Giants 13
