All aTwitter: 21 September 2023 - House Oversight Committee votes on bill to allow a new stadium at RFK site

two games, two dubs pic.twitter.com/gCMZfbNrpa— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 20, 2023
This is just the start for @Sam7Howell pic.twitter.com/y7qhU8AbG3— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 20, 2023
The Commanders' Week 3 game against Buffalo is their alumni homecoming game. They'll be celebrating 175 Washington legends, spanning six decades (1960s on).— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 20, 2023
Asked Ron Rivera if long-snapping being a hot topic is quite the departure from recent years with very weighty topics:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 20, 2023
"It's kind of a delight, to be honest with you. We have been able to focus on our players on the field."
No Daron Payne (ankle) or Logan Thomas (concussion) at Wednesday's practice. pic.twitter.com/dBhOfK3xEt— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 20, 2023
Daron Payne is not at practice. He came out briefly vs. Denver with what appeared to be a lower leg injury, but went back in.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 20, 2023
DB Quan Martin (concussion) is back on the field but wearing a green, non-contact pinny. Or at least that’s how I think pinny is spelled. pic.twitter.com/p5my0kL4Md— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 20, 2023
Cristian Garcia, the Commanders asst DBs/nickels coach, putting his body on the line for tackling drills: pic.twitter.com/pSBCSitNix— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 20, 2023
PFF has Washington’s OL ranked 13th through 2 weeks #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ik7HjZrUr1— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) September 20, 2023
If the Commanders beat the Bills on Sunday, Sam Howell will become the second Washington player in the Super Bowl era to win each of his first four starts in the NFL. Billy Kilmer did it in 1971.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 20, 2023
Take a look at the sacks leaders through 2 weeks of NFL action pic.twitter.com/WJQq5ioK3k— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 20, 2023
The Commanders are... BACK?!?pic.twitter.com/FbTpAVYzaB— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 20, 2023
oh? pic.twitter.com/cXPPagvnCI— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) September 20, 2023
Just to show you numbers don't tell the whole story....— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) September 20, 2023
We've scored 55 points in the first two games this year
We scored 55 points in the first two games last year
And yet this feels completely different
PS - we would score 47 points in the next 4 games last year#HTTC
3-and-outs this season:— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 20, 2023
14 - PIT
13 - IND, CIN
12 - JAX, PHI
11 - MIN
10 - TB, TEN, CAR
9 - CHI, ATL, NYG
8 - NE, GB, CLE, DAL
7 - KC, WAS, SF, HOU, NYJ, DET
6 - ARI, LAC, MIA
5 - BUF, SEA
4 - NO, LAR, DEN
3 - BAL, LV
Vegas has increased the Commanders win total from 6.5 to 7.5.— Disco (@discoque5) September 20, 2023
Rick Snider’s Washington says communication makes the Washington Commanders passing game work. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/m9rXNAPPJD— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) September 21, 2023
No one has shared this yet, but in Madden 2024, there are Team of the Week (TOTW) players for Madden Ultimate Team (MUT).— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) September 21, 2023
Sam Howell was awarded a card, which is hard to achieve.
It indicates that he was one of the best players in the league last week. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/OJACOqVW3k
Such a joke. If 14 keeps on this trajectory won’t be long before he’s in that 12-16 range https://t.co/T9tEkx5O7a— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) September 20, 2023
Hey @Commanders followers, RB Brian Robinson joins The NFL Report Thursday with @JamesPalmerTV and me, 7:15 pm ET. The NFL Channel on @Roku @PlutoTV @Tubi and other FAST streaming platforms. Also https://t.co/5JSCRfenrG. Plus, The NFL Report podcast, wherever you get your pods. pic.twitter.com/6UR9E0jCC1— Steve Wyche (@wyche89) September 21, 2023
Sam Howell will eat a steak with @BarstoolBigCat and @PFTCommenter if the Washington Commanders win the Super Bowl#HTTC https://t.co/vv3Zxfd6rK— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) September 20, 2023
With the House committee giving the OK to signing over RFK land, the biggest obstacle now will be the neighborhood itself - leaders have indicated in the past they want a park there, not development. Still a long way to go, but an encouraging first step today.— michael phillips (@michaelpinRVA) September 20, 2023
NEW: The RFK Stadium bill that would allow the use for the site as a stadium (among other uses) as part of a new 99-year lease for the land wins approval from the House Oversight Committee. Vote was 31-9 in favor of the bill.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) September 20, 2023
New @FOS story to come. https://t.co/o3tVYk1jv0
In hours after debate on RFK amendment ended, @MayorBowser sent an email to members on the committee urging a no vote. “To be clear, the Perry Amendment, which would dictate how the District can spend our local dollars, is a clear attack on Home Rule.” https://t.co/wBf7G5tUgD pic.twitter.com/nzQqfmgMZd— Meagan Flynn (@Meagan_Flynn) September 20, 2023
I don't understand the argument that the RFK site is too small. It's 190 acres of land.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 20, 2023
- Jerry's World covers 73 acres.
- Met Life in Meadowlands is 75.
- Allegiant in Las Vegas is 62.
There's plenty of room at the RFK site.
Trade! The #Rams are sending RB Cam Akers to the #Vikings, per sources. pic.twitter.com/tNtECO2P9E— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2023
Jared Goff did his fake so well after handing the ball off that Darnell Taylor thought he had a huge sack. But he actually got one of the latest hits you'll ever see lol pic.twitter.com/ia5SgxjkJm— Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 19, 2023
Justin Fields just needs better coaching.— Dylan Powell (@PowellAnalytics) September 20, 2023
pic.twitter.com/iSFipferFV
Here's the full video of Justin Fields talking today to the media about his struggles and what he needs to get back to doing, along with his full explanation on "coaching" potentially being part of the issue.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 20, 2023
Fields opened up... https://t.co/18iViHWfoj pic.twitter.com/37ocE7e7zQ
Some thoughts on what transpired with Justin Fields and company at Halas Hall today @NFLTotalAccess @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/m89ds8YgQ0— StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) September 20, 2023
Imagine if you were hired by a company to do a job because your skills and abilities are better than most people in your industry.— Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) September 20, 2023
Then, on the first day of work, they ask you to do your job in a way you're not comfortable doing, a way you've never done before and don't want to…
There's some BIG NEWS coming out of Chicago..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 20, 2023
This is VERY alarming for the Bears #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/RJyQOKhBfE
The league is not involved in the Allan Williams situation, per sources. I’m told it was his decision to resign. This has repeatedly been categorized as a personal situation and was handled internally by the Chicago Bears.— Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) September 20, 2023
David Bakhtiari had *a lot* to say today.— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 20, 2023
Here’s some of it: pic.twitter.com/gVt7m7WBMQ
Can't say I had @adamrank picking @Commanders on my bingo sheet #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Iv617qOtt4— Big Doug (@DougMcCrayNFL) September 21, 2023
