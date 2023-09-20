Ron Rivera Presser: Playing the Bills is an opportunity for us to establish who we are and who we can be

Ron Rivera had some more praise for the defensive line. He compared Montez Sweat’s fast start to the season, to Daron Payne’s contract year. Finishing has been huge for both of them, and led to a new deal for Payne, and likely a new one for Sweat. Rivera said that the tandem of Payne and Jonathan Allen is one of the most dynamic he’s ever coached, and he compared them to Kawann Short and Starlite Lotulelei from his Carolina Panthers days.

Rivera has also been impressed with the screen game that new Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy has brought to the Commanders offense. It brings balance, and keeps defenses honest with the amount of plays they can run from the same formation. He likes the jump the offense made from Week 1 to Week 2.

Ron Rivera

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/B82cHGh9q3 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 20, 2023

Defensive line:

Ron Rivera today remarked about the defensive line essentially competing against each other -- as a good thing -- in games and practice. They also hold each other accountable. https://t.co/vqNti9XiwD — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 20, 2023

Daron Payne/Jonathan Allen:

Rivera on Payne/Allen: "Those two are as dynamic a group as I've been around." — John Keim (@john_keim) September 20, 2023

Playing the Buffalo Bills:

Ron Rivera on Sunday's game: "Pretty big... This is one of the elite teams in the AFC... It gives us an opportunity to see where we stand." — John Keim (@john_keim) September 20, 2023

Screen game:

Ron Rivera impressed by his offense’s growth: “When you watch the offense, the jump they made from last week to this past weekend was really good to see.” Full quote below pic.twitter.com/fPR2ISpsQD — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 20, 2023

Jamin Davis:

Ron Rivera: "Jamin [Davis] has really come on this and you see his ability to to make plays." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 20, 2023

Another sold out home game:

Rivera: "looking forward to the environment. This is what I've been hoping for. This is very exciting fo rour team, organization and the city." — John Keim (@john_keim) September 20, 2023

Illegal hits:

Ron Rivera on if the league needs to be stricter on illegal hits after seeing hits like the one on Logan Thomas. Rivera says suspensions might be the “biggest deterrent.”: pic.twitter.com/pYu2DJ6nOl — John Keim (@john_keim) September 20, 2023

Long snapper being a top concern:

Ron Rivera was asked if it's registered that one of the more pressing topics for the team is long snapping, compared to some of the topics of recent years here:



"It's kind of a delight, to be honest with you, that we have been able to focus on our players on the field." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 20, 2023

Camaron Cheeseman:

Ron Rivera on long snapper Cam Cheeseman: "Were going to grit our teeth with him" and let him fight his way past the struggles, but Washington now has a list of LS they can call if struggles continue — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 20, 2023

Daron Payne

Daron Payne addressing the media pic.twitter.com/W3aFeUnfa7 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 20, 2023

Jonathan Allen

Success:

I caught up with Commanders captain Jonathan Allen inside the locker room.



During our one on one chat we discussed how this team now handles "success."



JA told me, "the minute you think you've arrived, you're going to get hit so hard, it's brutal." pic.twitter.com/XC6GC4atDz — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 20, 2023

Kendall Fuller

Stefon Diggs:

On Sunday, Commanders CB Kendall Fuller will be matching up with his Good Counsel high school teammate Stefon Diggs.



Kendall said, "we were always competitive, always pushed each other...definitely dope to do it on the highest level." pic.twitter.com/f0mk8sjCVl — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 20, 2023

Brian Robinson

Dealing with the trauma from getting shot last year:

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. is coming off one of the best games of his career.



He's dealt with a lot of trauma off the field dating back to last August.



I asked him if he feels like himself again.



He said, "I wish I could just flip a switch...this is a work in progress." pic.twitter.com/M6MP5Eqtks — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 20, 2023

Curtis Samuel:

Evolution of the offense:

The Washington Commanders offense looks much better this season.



I asked WR Curtis Samuel about the evolution of the unit.



He said, "most importantly, we believe in the plan. When you believe in the plan you're going to go out there and play hard."



That says a lot right there. pic.twitter.com/7iATXr6mij — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 20, 2023

Terry McLaurin

Sold out crowd:

Dear Commanders fans,



If you're going to the game on Sunday...Terry McLaurin has a message for you.



BE LOUD.



Terry said, "I think it feels really good in here to be 2-0...I hear it's a sell out. I hope the crowd is going to be really loud and give us the home field advantage." pic.twitter.com/OjvkXBn0OU — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 20, 2023

Camaron Cheeseman

Snapping issues:

"My mentality hasn't changed. I'm positive about everything, blessed and grateful to be here. I'm still trying to be perfect, whether from a snapping standpoint, from a mechanical thing to something mental. I'm taking a full look at it and evaluating all aspects. ... — John Keim (@john_keim) September 20, 2023

"like, dang, that's not who I am as a snapper. And being able to bounce back from that , that's what allows you to have a long successful career. But it's definitely, it can hurt, but you just got to push through it.... — John Keim (@john_keim) September 20, 2023

"I've learned you don't have to be perfect in the league. You just have to be very good all the time. So it's just being able to master your craft to a point where you feel comfortable.... — John Keim (@john_keim) September 20, 2023

Long snapper tryouts:

On LS tryouts: "It's the reality of the league. I was fortunate when I came into the league I didn't have to compete with anybody, which is rare. ... It can be a wakeup call but it doesn't change my mindset. It's good. It'll be all right." — John Keim (@john_keim) September 20, 2023

Practice Updates

Logan Thomas:

No Logan Thomas as the Commanders get ready to practice. The tight end suffered a concussion against Denver. pic.twitter.com/N30gS87sQ6 — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 20, 2023

Daron Payne:

Daron Payne is not at practice. He came out briefly vs. Denver with what appeared to be a lower leg injury, but went back in. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 20, 2023

Quan Martin:

DB Quan Martin (concussion) is back on the field but wearing a green, non-contact pinny. Or at least that’s how I think pinny is spelled. pic.twitter.com/p5my0kL4Md — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 20, 2023

Onside kicks:

Interesting start to practice w Commanders working onside kicks. Quan Martin out here too wearing a green jersey (working his way back from concussion protocol) — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 20, 2023

Tackling drills:

Cristian Garcia, the Commanders asst DBs/nickels coach, putting his body on the line for tackling drills: pic.twitter.com/pSBCSitNix — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 20, 2023

RB drills:

Fun drill here. Sound up for Randy Jordan’s commentary. It’s hysterical pic.twitter.com/E4pDgA4UB7 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 20, 2023

Sam Howell:

This is Commanders starting quarterback Sam Howell throwing passes during today's practice.



He is 3-0 as a starter in Washington.



He will try to make it 4-0 on Sunday against the Bills. pic.twitter.com/NwzNetg0th — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 20, 2023

Chase Young:

Here is a quick glimpse of Chase Young at practice today.



Last week at this time, we didn't know if he would play against the Broncos.



We know this week that Chase will be suiting up when the Bills come to town on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/2yRmxasbUa — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 20, 2023

Notes