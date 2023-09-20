 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ron Rivera Presser: Playing the Bills is an opportunity for us to establish who we are and who we can be

Ron Rivera and players speak to the media after practice

By Scott Jennings
/ new

Ron Rivera had some more praise for the defensive line. He compared Montez Sweat’s fast start to the season, to Daron Payne’s contract year. Finishing has been huge for both of them, and led to a new deal for Payne, and likely a new one for Sweat. Rivera said that the tandem of Payne and Jonathan Allen is one of the most dynamic he’s ever coached, and he compared them to Kawann Short and Starlite Lotulelei from his Carolina Panthers days.

Rivera has also been impressed with the screen game that new Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy has brought to the Commanders offense. It brings balance, and keeps defenses honest with the amount of plays they can run from the same formation. He likes the jump the offense made from Week 1 to Week 2.

Ron Rivera

Defensive line:

Daron Payne/Jonathan Allen:

Playing the Buffalo Bills:

Screen game:

Jamin Davis:

Another sold out home game:

Illegal hits:

Long snapper being a top concern:

Camaron Cheeseman:

Daron Payne

Jonathan Allen

Success:

Kendall Fuller

Stefon Diggs:

Brian Robinson

Dealing with the trauma from getting shot last year:

Curtis Samuel:

Evolution of the offense:

Terry McLaurin

Sold out crowd:

Camaron Cheeseman

Snapping issues:

Long snapper tryouts:

Practice Updates

Logan Thomas:

Daron Payne:

Quan Martin:

Onside kicks:

Tackling drills:

RB drills:

Sam Howell:

Chase Young:

Notes

In This Stream

Washington Commanders vs Buffalo Bills: Everything you need to know for the Week 3 game

View all 6 stories

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...