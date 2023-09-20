Sam Howell Presser: “Obviously it was a good play, great catch by Terry”

Sam Howell answered questions from reporters before today’s practice. He’s coming off his third win as an NFL starter, and preparing to face the Buffalo Bills at home on Sunday. He is continuing to work on getting the ball out faster, and also throwing the ball away, because “ and incompletion is better than a sack”. The touchdown catch was something they wanted to do in the game, and he had faith that Terry McLaurin would make the catch if he put it in the right spot.

Howell is a fan of QB Josh Allen, but he is preparing for a Buffalo Bills defense that he called the best of what they’ve faced so far. This game will be a challenge, and a test to see where the team’s at right now.

Howell was asked about the cheap shots from opposing defenders, including on himself and Logan Thomas. He said there’s no place for those kind of hits in the game, and it’s unacceptable. Thomas remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Howell loves working with Eric Bieniemy, and said he lets him know his preferences on playcalls in certain situations and areas of the field. They’ve been working on the screen game, and last week’s performance was night and day from anything we’ve seen in Washington in a while. Howell said EB always has a plan coming out of half time, and Washington has playmakers all over the field that can make explosive plays.

Sam Howell

LIVE: QB Sam Howell speaks to the media before practice https://t.co/l5C9JEVztd — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 20, 2023

Getting the ball out faster:

Sam Howell says he’s focused on improving and getting the ball out faster - “an incompletion is better than a sack.” pic.twitter.com/6dTRu9mP1w — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 20, 2023

Commander QB Sam Howell is showing growth each and every week.



He was asked on what changed in his play from Week 1 to Week 2.



Howell said, "I played more more decisive. My decision making overall was better. I got the ball out on time so I felt like i was in a good rhythm." pic.twitter.com/3ihUB3s7BP — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 20, 2023

Sam Howell said he played more decisive in Week 2: “It’s a big emphasis for me, trying to get the ball out.” pic.twitter.com/wuK4PNFs2Y — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 20, 2023

Sam Howell on a change from week 1 to week 2: "I was more decisive. My decision making overall was better. Got the ball out on time so I felt like i was in a good rhythm." — John Keim (@john_keim) September 20, 2023

Touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin:

Howell on McLaurin’s TD: credit to Terry for making that play and the coaching staff for making the call — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 20, 2023

Howell says he knows Terry McLaurin can make big plays and contested catches. Plan is to keep looking for 17 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 20, 2023

Facing the Buffalo Bills:

This is what you call a measuring stick game.



The Washington @Commanders set to host the Buffalo Bills, one of the top teams in the NFL.



Sam Howell said, "what a great opportunity for us as a team...we're excited for the challenge."



Sunday is going to be fun! pic.twitter.com/Dr9QguY6QU — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 20, 2023

Sam Howell on facing the Bills:



"What a great opportunity for us. ... Kind of see where we're at." pic.twitter.com/IxrzMd29Gk — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 20, 2023

Bills defense:

Howell on the Bills defense: the best defense we’ve played so far. Don’t do a lot of crazy looks, but they’re really good at what they do. Everywhere you look, there’s a good player — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 20, 2023

Howell says the Bills definitely the best defense they’ve faced — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) September 20, 2023

Josh Allen:

Howell said Josh Allen is a tremendous player. Fun to watch him and what he’s done in Buffalo. Tough, great leader — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 20, 2023

2-0 start:

Howell on the 2-0 start heading into Week 3 pic.twitter.com/h6HiK7kePG — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 20, 2023

Screen game:

Beware of the Washington screen game!



It will be a big part of this offense all season long.



Commanders QB Sam Howell said, "we put so much time into it. There's a big emphasis on that. When we install the screens, it's very detailed." pic.twitter.com/9njqBIhZft — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 20, 2023

Howell: "We put a lot of time into our screen game."



Said Bieniemy puts lots of detail into those plays, and disguising the screen via formation is key. https://t.co/8zopbDZYxy — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 20, 2023

Half time adjustments:

Howell on halftime adjustments: "EB has done a really good job coming out of halftime making sure we have a plan." — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) September 20, 2023

Cheap shots on Howell and Logan Thomas:

During the first couple weeks of the season, @Commanders players have been on the receiving end of some vicious hits.



Week 1 - Sam Howell

Week 2 - Logan Thomas



Washington QB Sam Howell said, "it's not the right way to play the game...I just think those hits are unacceptable." pic.twitter.com/QTw1fiajtS — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 20, 2023

Howell on cheap shots against Commanders this year - “We have each others back…Those hits are unacceptable.” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 20, 2023

Playcall preferences/Eric Bieniemy:

Sam Howell on the feeling when he knows the play call is ideal against the defense. pic.twitter.com/nnfxOsTWsA — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 20, 2023

Howell on his relationship and input with Commanders play caller Eric Bieniemy: “One of the things I like about playing for EB is he cares about what I think and what I like.” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 20, 2023

Spreading the ball around: