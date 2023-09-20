 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sam Howell Presser: “Obviously it was a good play, great catch by Terry”

Sam Howell speaks to the media before today’s practice

By Scott Jennings
/ new

Sam Howell answered questions from reporters before today’s practice. He’s coming off his third win as an NFL starter, and preparing to face the Buffalo Bills at home on Sunday. He is continuing to work on getting the ball out faster, and also throwing the ball away, because “ and incompletion is better than a sack”. The touchdown catch was something they wanted to do in the game, and he had faith that Terry McLaurin would make the catch if he put it in the right spot.

Howell is a fan of QB Josh Allen, but he is preparing for a Buffalo Bills defense that he called the best of what they’ve faced so far. This game will be a challenge, and a test to see where the team’s at right now.

Howell was asked about the cheap shots from opposing defenders, including on himself and Logan Thomas. He said there’s no place for those kind of hits in the game, and it’s unacceptable. Thomas remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Howell loves working with Eric Bieniemy, and said he lets him know his preferences on playcalls in certain situations and areas of the field. They’ve been working on the screen game, and last week’s performance was night and day from anything we’ve seen in Washington in a while. Howell said EB always has a plan coming out of half time, and Washington has playmakers all over the field that can make explosive plays.

Sam Howell

Getting the ball out faster:

Touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin:

Facing the Buffalo Bills:

Bills defense:

Josh Allen:

2-0 start:

Screen game:

Half time adjustments:

Cheap shots on Howell and Logan Thomas:

Playcall preferences/Eric Bieniemy:

Spreading the ball around:

In This Stream

Washington Commanders vs Buffalo Bills: Everything you need to know for the Week 3 game

View all 4 stories

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...