Commanders vs Bills Wednesday Injury Report: Daron Payne held out of practice

The Washington Commanders returned to practice today after getting their second victory of the season. They are preparing for a home game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Daron Payne left the Broncos game with an ankle injury, but was able to return and continue playing. Payne was playing out of his mind before the injury, and is now sidelined, at least for the first practice of the week.

Logan Thomas suffered a concussion last week from a dirty hit after catching a touchdown. He remains in the NFL's concussion protocol. Rookie DB Quan Martin was in the protocol after a Week 1 concussion, but returned to practice

DNP

TE Logan Thomas - Thomas remains in the concussion protocol. Rivera said he is probably in the first or second phase of getting cleared.

DT Daron Payne - He injured his ankle, but returned to the game.

Limited

DB Quan Martin - Martin returned to practice, but was limited. Good sign he could return on Sunday from a Week 1 concussion.

Full

RB Brian Robinson - Full participant, but shows up on the injury report with a hip injury

C Nick Gates - First time on the injury report this year(knee)

WR Curtis Samuel - Still practicing fully, but on the report with a hip injury.

Not Listed

DE Chase Young - Returned for his first game, and is good to go this week.

RG Sam Cosmi - Listed with a shoulder injury last week, no injury designation today.