Film Session: Eric Bieniemy's screen designs created explosive offense for Washington

Washington's offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, provided a new and dangerous element to his offense with the screen designs he used against the Denver Broncos this past Sunday. On the four called screens from Bieniemy, Washington averaged 21 yards per catch, with an opportunity to score on a couple of them, too.

The screen design for Cole Turner was excellent. Maybe even a house call had Turner kept his balance. EB did a good job using Mitchell Tinsley and Brian Robinson as eye candy to get the defense flowing away from Turner, who sold his block perfectly. pic.twitter.com/xIc8hM7B9W — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) September 18, 2023

Several factors make his designs a dangerous element. To begin, the timing in which he called them against the Broncos' aggressive defensive front created a favorable situation for Washington to get blockers in space with a numbers advantage. Outside of the timing of the play call, a couple of screens created misdirection using eye candy away from the play's designated target. Another critical element of his design is finding ways to get his most athletic linemen in space as lead blockers. Guards Saahdiq Charles and Sam Cosmi's ability to play in space paved the way for Brian Robinson, Antonio Gibson, and Cole Turner.

In the film session below, I explain in detail why Washington's screens were effective Sunday and how Bieniemy could dress each of them up to allow his lineman to get into space undetected.

