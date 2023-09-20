 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Film Session: Eric Bieniemy's screen designs created explosive offense for Washington

A film session detailing why Eric Bieniemy’s screen designs were effective against the Denver Broncos

By Jamual Forrest
Washington Commanders v Denver Broncos Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Washington's offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, provided a new and dangerous element to his offense with the screen designs he used against the Denver Broncos this past Sunday. On the four called screens from Bieniemy, Washington averaged 21 yards per catch, with an opportunity to score on a couple of them, too.

Several factors make his designs a dangerous element. To begin, the timing in which he called them against the Broncos' aggressive defensive front created a favorable situation for Washington to get blockers in space with a numbers advantage. Outside of the timing of the play call, a couple of screens created misdirection using eye candy away from the play's designated target. Another critical element of his design is finding ways to get his most athletic linemen in space as lead blockers. Guards Saahdiq Charles and Sam Cosmi's ability to play in space paved the way for Brian Robinson, Antonio Gibson, and Cole Turner.

In the film session below, I explain in detail why Washington's screens were effective Sunday and how Bieniemy could dress each of them up to allow his lineman to get into space undetected.

Like, Subscribe, and let us know your thoughts on Eric Bieniemy’s performance from Sunday’s win against Denver.

