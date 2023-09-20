Future Hogs - Week 3: A look at college football players who could help the Washington Commanders

Week 3 of the college football season saw a few teams fall in classic rivalry games. Florida sent Tennessee tumbling down in the rankings while Missouri pulled out an improbable win against a ranked Kansas State team. The Pac-12 continues its strong play as a conference with Colorado surviving a scare from rival Colorado State.

Next week is chock-full of big games. There will be a top ten showdown between Ohio State and Notre Dame. Florida State will take on Clemson. Pac-12 conference play gets underway with two ranked-on-ranked matchups in Colorado vs. Oregon and UCLA vs. Utah. Penn State will take on an always tough Iowa team, and Michigan better not look past Rutgers.

Below are just a few players who had good weeks and might be able to help improve the Commanders’ roster. Let me know what you think of these prospects and feel free to post players that stood out to you.

Cameron Ward, QB, Washington State

Sure, it was against Northern Colorado, a proud institution, but Cam Ward lit it up in a runaway victory. The 6’2”, 223 lb junior went 20 of 26 for 327 yards and four TDs. He added another touchdown on the ground. Ward has plenty of arm to fit passes into tight windows, but can also throw the ball with touch when necessary. He has enough mobility to move in the pocket or tuck it and run. With this being possibly one of the deepest QB draft classes, I like Ward as a mid- or late-round prospect to develop.

Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame

Currently the leader in rush yards in college football (Notre Dame did play a Week 0 game), Audric Estime is a big back with power and speed. A player that is almost 230 lbs should not have the ability to break off long runs, but Estime has done it with regularity. Against Central Michigan, Estime carried the ball 20 times for 176 yards and touchdown.

Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Malik Nabers should be one of the highest-rated wide receivers going into the draft. The junior appears to have everything you want from an NFL receiver: good size at 6’ and 200 lbs, reliable hands, good speed, and effective route running. All his strengths were on display as he torched Mississippi State for 238 yards and two touchdowns on 13 catches.

Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

This was probably the best game I watched all weekend. Both Kansas State and Missouri did enough to win, but Missouri just did a little bit more. Kansas State had a chance in this game, largely because of Ben Sinnott. The 6’4”, 245 lb junior takes snaps all over the field for the Wildcats: inline, flexed out, and even at fullback. He is a great hands catcher and gives you some run after the catch. When I squint, he reminds me of Chris Cooley. In a close loss, he had five catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

This Tight End catch remind you of anyone??



Patriots should draft Ben Sinnott.



— Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) September 16, 2023

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

There has been a lot of debate about whether the OL gives Sam Howell enough time to throw, or whether he holds the ball too long. Regardless, the Commanders have to improve at offensive tackle. Taliese Fuaga, a 6’6”, 333 lb junior, is a player for the Commanders to keep their eyes on. He’s huge, but he has light feet and excellent lateral movement. He plays with a nasty streak in the run game, discarding defenders to open up lanes.

— Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) June 23, 2023

Jasheen Davis, DE, Wake Forest

If you want a polished pass rusher that can rush from different positions along the defensive line and has a number of pass rush moves, consider junior Jasheen Davis. He has adequate size for the position at the next level, standing 6’3” and weighing 259 lbs. The Demon Deacon has been putting up good numbers and is on pace to have his best season yet. In a close win over Old Dominion, Davis had three sacks to go along with five total tackles and a fumble recovery.

— Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) September 18, 2023

Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma

At 6’4” and 234 lbs, Danny Stutsman is bigger than a lot of modern-day linebackers. While I’m not sure about his athleticism, his instincts help him to play fast in the middle of the field for the Sooners. The junior stuffed the stat sheet in a blowout of Tulsa, totaling nine total tackles, two for a loss, and a pick six.

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Tall and spindly at 6’2” and 185 lbs, Nate Wiggins length is an asset that makes him a quality cornerback. If he is out of position, his length can help cover up any mistakes in technique. He gets his hands on a lot of balls as evidenced by his play in a win over Florida Atlantic. The junior had one tackle, one pass breakup, and one interception he returned for a touchdown.

NATE WIGGINS PICK SIX‼️

Cedarious Barfield, S - San Diego Sate

Every year, I seem to find an undersized player in San Diego State’s secondary that I like. At 5’11” and 195 lbs, Cedarious Barfield is small for a safety. The senior is productive, however, tied with several players for the most interceptions in college football. Against Oregon State, Barfield snagged another interception to go along with two tackles.

@DonteWhitner likes what he sees on this Cedarious Barfield INT

Harrison Mevis, K, Missouri

Sure, we don’t need a kicker, but I wanted to give some love to Harrison Mevis. All the senior did was knock in a 61-yard walkoff field goal to upset Kansas State. It was the longest field goal in SEC history. Mevis might not have the same workout plan as Slye, but he looks like he could put a good hit on a returner if necessary.