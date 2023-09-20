All aTwitter: 20 September 2023 - Sunday’s game at FedEx Field is SOLD OUT!

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Keep 'em coming #HTTC pic.twitter.com/kApz1r84ib— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 19, 2023
The Commanders announced they sold out their Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills at FedEx Field.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 19, 2023
Second-consecutive sellout for a team that was at the bottom of home attendance last year.
3-0 you’re asking?— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) September 19, 2023
Last time Washington started 3-0 was 2005. Finished 10-6
Joe Gibbs 2.0
Santana Miss, John Jansen, Chris Samuels, Mark Brunell
Playoffs: Beat Tampa then lost to Seattle pic.twitter.com/LznaK8x6ae
Spreading the wealth @FastTwitchDrink | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/eTG66o8ud2— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 19, 2023
pregame in Denver ✈️✈️ pic.twitter.com/hOGaGr5KhK— emilee** (@emfails) September 19, 2023
Nick Gates plays with a little bit of Nasty - and I’m really starting to like it pic.twitter.com/wLEd1G4BDp— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) September 19, 2023
Washington's offense as a whole had a number of issues in the first quarter and a half against Denver. But then the OL really came together.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 19, 2023
Some notable instances where the protection was really great, from late in the second quarter on ... pic.twitter.com/HNmFmQeo0V
Well-timed zero blitz from Jack Del Rio. 3rd and 9 with 12 minutes left in Q4. Used it for the first and only time in the game. Barton drops but is in spy, Payne creates instant pressure and Russ is forced to throw away and still takes a big hit. Well done. pic.twitter.com/ffVt9BYm5x— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) September 19, 2023
Here's the list of long snappers Washington brought in today for a workout (and a familiar name visiting with the Eagles)— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 19, 2023
(H/T @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/H6DEpfanHG
The Commanders are not making a change at long-snapper following today's workout with free agents, source confirms.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 19, 2023
I won't go with "as expected," but Ron Rivera telegraphed this scenario by describing the workout as "information gathering." https://t.co/L49vUGz5T9
Good morning #HTTR pic.twitter.com/cwAHu64gXG— Washington Redskins (@WashRadskins) September 19, 2023
What if Sam Howell is just a stone-cold, goddamn baller?pic.twitter.com/WKuQ1KxA8D— Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) September 20, 2023
Good Morning #HTTC #Howell2023 pic.twitter.com/g6c7aiONXd— Rio Robinson (@Rio_Robinson91) September 20, 2023
teams play 2 high to prevent big passing plays— obvlon (@obvlon) September 19, 2023
September 19, 2023
Very large bump in the TE target share for Washington. https://t.co/zsDwsx9lnv— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) September 20, 2023
This is my favorite passing concept I saw in week 2. I’m not sure what they call it, but Pederson called it Rattler Screw and I love it. Howell executes this really well and puts it in the void after they fail to properly distribute Dotson’s route in basic Fire Zone coverage. EB… pic.twitter.com/VBr7Et8qdb— Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) September 19, 2023
Highest percentage of defensive plays ending in negative yardage, and lowest percentage of offensive plays ending in negative yardage (excluding kneel downs): pic.twitter.com/5g1hCs2pBe— Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) September 19, 2023
Through two games, Montez Sweat is tied for the lead in sacks with 3 and is third in the NFL in pressures with 11.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) September 19, 2023
Via SIS data
Week 1 and week 2 of 2023 each set records for lowest kickoff return rate since 1991 (and likely NFL history) pic.twitter.com/JvEvzDv7WV— Tom Bliss (@DataWithBliss) September 19, 2023
Through two games Sam Howell has the lowest Bad Throw % at 4.8%.— T M (@reshmanuel) September 20, 2023
Different sample size but in 2022 Wentz had the 4th worst at 20%, and Heinicke at 18% was 11th. 2021 Heinicke was at 16%. pic.twitter.com/DN4dWUoUT0
The day before a House subcommittee hearing, 12 members joined the RFK bill as cosponsors. Four Dems, eight Republicans. Bipartisan support. pic.twitter.com/2zRo9netKV— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 19, 2023
The NFC has gotten the best of the AFC so far this season pic.twitter.com/CYFF71A38K— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 20, 2023
I keep hearing about the AFC Powerhouses, but there are only two undefeated teams in the AFC: Baltimore and Miami.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) September 19, 2023
In the NFC East and South alone, there are 6 undefeated teams, and the 8 teams in those two divisions are unbeaten in non-divisional games. pic.twitter.com/YA8MTscWdJ
Washington is #7 in scoring offense at 27.5ppg— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) September 19, 2023
1. DAL 35.0
5. PHI 29.5
8. BUF 27.0
Commanders #18 in scoring defense at 24.5
1. DAL 5.0
5. BUF 16.0
16. PHI 24.0
Turnovers - takeaways
1. DAL - 7
2. PHI - 6
5. WAS & BUF - 4
Turnovers - giveaways
DAL - 0
PHI - 2
WAS - 3
BUF - 4
.@PriscoCBS's WEEK 3 POWER RANKINGS ARE HERE pic.twitter.com/lL0ElLRjoY— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) September 19, 2023
Which 0-2 teams should be panicking most right now? #BoltUp #RuleTheJungle #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/mV4PXXptaZ— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) September 18, 2023
are they gonna cry about this for the next five months? https://t.co/bKcf1f7YCa— MadHatterCommander (@LJ_4869) September 19, 2023
You don't press the panic button after two games anymore but the Broncos and Chargers have a lot riding on this year. Here is how the 0-2 teams rank in 2023 spending and 2024 projected cap room and where those numbers land compared to the NFL average pic.twitter.com/Fxtgb92Zf8— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) September 19, 2023
I’m told there were initial discussions of #Browns RB Nick Chubb potentially needing 2 surgeries to address his injuries following MNF in Pittsburgh—with the 1st surgery coming w/i the next 7-10 days & the 2nd occurring several weeks after, per source. This is preliminary talk.— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 20, 2023
ESPN refused to replay #Browns’ RB Nick Chubb’s injury — It was gruesome, but they’ve aired worse in the past.— James Nagle (@NagleNFL) September 19, 2023
Makes me think they didn’t show it, because it was a blatant cheap shot by #Steelers’ S Minkah Fitzpatrick.
He should be suspended until Chubb recovers, in my opinion. pic.twitter.com/NgKx8hMjey
RC, you know I love you like a brother so I mean this with all due respect… You are wrong on this one fam. The reason there is outrage about that hit on Chubb isn’t about the game or it’s fans getting soft. The problem is Minkah who is a veteran DB torpedoed at Chubbs leg while… https://t.co/H9KzXZmNpD— Nathaniel E Burleson (@nateburleson) September 19, 2023
This is something to watch.— Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) September 19, 2023
NYG’s Brian Daboll with an update on Saquon Barkley: "I'm not saying he's out yet. He's a quick healer. He feels a lot better today. I just talked to him. We'll see where we are at."
The are taking this right up to game time on Thursday against the…
Following the season ending injury to Nick Chubb, Ryan Clark said on Inside The NFL: "The running backs were right, and the teams were right." about the state of the RB position.pic.twitter.com/SZfWdQ8PH3https://t.co/EnNMWfaKb0— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 20, 2023
The #Lions have officially placed S/CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson and DE James Houston on Injured Reserve.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 19, 2023
Two big blows to the defense. pic.twitter.com/M8swhXCvKT
Regarding Deshaun Watson making contact with an official last night, the NFL says that referees are responsible for maintaining order on the field, and occasionally, players may unintentionally collide with them. In this particular case, the referees determined that the contact… https://t.co/OXImm96W1T— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 19, 2023
WHAT IS GOING ON IN BUFFALO..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 19, 2023
I was told it was gonna be BIG ASS BUFFALOES #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/75jUWATGn2
I have a confession. I haven't got a clue how docks work pic.twitter.com/gi1Qivw0v9— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 16, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...