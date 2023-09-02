All aTwitter: 2 September 2023 - The home opener against the Cardinals is officially SOLD OUT

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Thank you @Commanders fans!!— Mark Ein (@Markein) September 1, 2023
We are so grateful for your support and belief #HTTC
This will be DMV sports day to remember. pic.twitter.com/uUusrS2VZQ
NFL agents on Ron Rivera, his situation here:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 1, 2023
"I’m not sure he will survive this ownership... Owners want to put a stamp on their new toy.”
“Love Ron. Root for him.”
“What if the offense gets going, and Eric (Bieniemy) starts getting ... more credit than Ron? How does that…
I've been thinking about this a lot lately. I'm curious your thoughts? #HTTC I #Commanders pic.twitter.com/51U6jxRh3o— Big Doug (@DougMcCrayNFL) September 1, 2023
Who doesn’t want to see OL catching passes? Cosmi could be a weapon on the guard eligible plays. Wait did I just reveal something? Oh no. https://t.co/PpI6CaA7Zp— John Keim (@john_keim) September 1, 2023
The Commanders have reached an injury settlement with WR Kyric McGowan, per source. He was placed on IR amid final cuts. Now is being released, but can re-sign with Washington at a future point.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 1, 2023
The Commanders also reached an injury settlement today with RB Jonathan Williams, per source.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 1, 2023
Washington will be in Denver in Week 2.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) September 2, 2023
May be worth your time to read this one. https://t.co/BbvjXyltQJ
Presidents and chancellors have voted to add @Stanford, @Cal and @SMU to the ACC per @PeteThamel— Sportico (@Sportico) September 1, 2023
This would push the league to 18 schools. pic.twitter.com/L9acBkbMfD
