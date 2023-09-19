Thank God It’s Tuesday—The Year 1 AD S1:E1

Happy Victory Tuesday, y’all!

Thank God it’s Tuesday! We are two weeks into the season we have been waiting for all summer. After two wins, the Commanders are showing the fans—and the league—that we aren’t the easy out people were chalking us up to be amidst all the offseason upheaval.

The Cardinals win may have been ugly, and that ugliness may have spread to the beginning of the Broncos game, but in both cases the coaching staff and players figured out how to finish with a win. It’s not that we have never seen that before, but doing it with so many young players and most especially a young quarterback is incredibly exciting at this point—the year 1 AD.

It’s time to toast being 2-0, y’all.

