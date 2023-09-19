Commanders Reacts Survey - The “Play of the Game” against the Broncos

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Commanders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in regular email surveys.

The questions

Question 1

We continue with the now-weekly question about your confidence in the team’s direction. When we asked the confidence question last month, 92% of those who responded expressed confidence. Last week, the number fell to 82%.

Question 2

In Question 2, we take a last look back at the glorious victory over the Denver Broncos that took Washington to their current undefeated record and ask you to pick the “Play of the Game”.

There are 10 nominated plays to choose from:

The 2nd quarter forced fumble & recovery by LBs Davis & Barton

Most people who watched the game pegged this play as the “turning point”. Denver had scored touchdowns on each of its first three possessions, and, following a 45-yard punt return, the Broncos were marching downfield for the 4th time. With the score at 21-3, things looked desperate for the good guys.

On 2nd & 15 from Washington’s 45-yards line, Jamin Davis ran down Russell Wilson and stripped the ball. Cody Barton recovered the fumble and the momentum of the ball game swung like King Kong’s...uh...pocket watch.

Yes! Finally!



Jamin Davis forces the fumble and Cody Barton recovers.



The defense did something! #HTTC pic.twitter.com/VQZ5RxPDlG — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 17, 2023

The 2nd quarter TD catch & concussion by TE Logan Thomas

The drive that began with that fumble recovery ended with a touchdown pass from Sam Howell to Logan Thomas.

Thomas was concussed on the play, though he was able to walk off the field under his own power. It is not yet known when (or whether) he will be cleared to play again.

Source: NFL will be reviewing and discussing Monday whether Broncos’ safety Kareem Jackson should be disciplined for this hit on Commanders’ TE Logan Thomas one week after Jackson was fined $14,189 for his hit on Jakobi Meyers that left the Raiders’ WR with a concussion. pic.twitter.com/XOJUrZUFXZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2023

Kareem Jackson should not allowed to play in the NFL. Dirty hits to the head weeks two weeks in a row isn’t a coincidence.



Really hope Logan Thomas and Jakobi Meyers are okay and recover as soon as possible.



pic.twitter.com/H2RgZrJf9H — Dylan Powell (@PowellAnalytics) September 17, 2023

The 2nd quarter John Bates 35-yard catch on 3rd & 13

With Logan Thomas out of the game, the other tight ends had to step up. On 3rd & 13 from Washington’s 34 yard line (following a 2nd down OL holding penalty), the Commanders needed a big play to keep their 2-minute drive alive.

They got it from the unlikeliest of sources — John Bates, the team’s 3rd-year blocking tight end who had just 34 receptions in his first two seasons. Bates caught a beautiful 35-yard pass down the right sideline. As time expired at the end of the first half, Joey Slye made a 49-yard field goal from the spot of Bates’ reception to make the score 21-14 at the half.

Former #BoiseState standout John Bates is having a game!



[✅] Career long 35-yard catch

[✅] Career-high 46 yards receiving



He also has 3 catches so far, which is one short of a career-high.pic.twitter.com/AlH4sB2VlD — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) September 17, 2023

The 3rd quarter ‘trifecta’ (sack-TFL-batted pass) 3 & out by Daron Payne

Having won the coin toss and deferred, the Broncos got the ball to start the second half and were hoping to drive the field for a score that would suck the life out of the Commanders.

From the Broncos’ point of view, over the next 3 plays, Daron Payne must’ve looked like Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers and Freddie Kruger all rolled into one — he just kept coming back to terrorize them. Daron Payne single-handedly forced a 3 & out to get the ball back for the offense.

1st down: Sack

2nd down: Half a TFL

3rd down: Batted pass@94yne just single-handedly forced a 3 & out



#WASvsDEN | CBS pic.twitter.com/8cNfaSnXIf — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 17, 2023

The 3rd quarter 30-yd TD pass from Sam Howell to Scary Terry

The offense didn’t waste Payne’s hard work. They went 57 yards in 5 plays for a touchdown.

The scoring pass and catch was one of the finest I’ve seen from a Washington quarterback and receiver in this millennium. We’ll be talking about this play for years to come.

I have no words…



We really might have found our guy #HTTC pic.twitter.com/EHDRAltFn1 — Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) September 17, 2023

The 3rd quarter interception by rookie Emmanuel Forbes

The next time the Broncos got the ball, they mustered only 11 yards before the rookie cornerback, Emmanuel Forbes, secured his first-ever NFL regular season interception.

He fumbled the ball out of bounds as he tried to get up and return the ball, but the INT held up under review, and the good guys had their second turnover of the day.

The 4th quarter 36-yd catch & run by Antonio Gibson

On the first play of the 4th quarter, with Washington trailing 24-21, on 2nd & 14, Antonio Gibson caught a screen pass and galloped 36 yards to the Broncos 14 yard line.

Two plays later, Brian Robinson scored his first TD of the day on a 2-yard run.

Look at the vision here from Antonio Gibson.



pic.twitter.com/ePzRHXDiWg — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 17, 2023

The 4th quarter 15-yd TD run by Brian Robinson

Leading 28-24, Washington put together an 8-play, 64-yard, clock-eating drive that ended with a touchdown — Brian Robinson’s 2nd and the offense’s 5th of the day — to go up 35-24.

Here’s a look at BRob’s 15-yard scamper into the end zone to cap the drive.

TD NO. 2 AND A MILE HIGH LEAP FOR @BrianR_4



#WASvsDEN | CBS pic.twitter.com/OYLAwTKs2u — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 17, 2023

The 4th quarter sack on 3rd & goal by Sweat & Young to force a FG

Trailing by 11 points, the Broncos countered with a long drive of their own (15 plays, 61 yards). On 3rd & goal from the 4 yard line, Montez Sweat and Chase Young combine to sack Russell Wilson, forcing a field goal and maintaining an 8-point lead with just 1:50 on the clock.

MEETING SUBJECT: SACK

MEETING LOCATION: QB

MEETING PARTICIPANTS: TEZ AND CHASE



#WASvsDEN | CBS pic.twitter.com/yVwrhGot4o — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 17, 2023

The failed 2-pt conversion with no time on the clock to seal the win

Incredibly, in that final 110 seconds, the Commanders ran three plays and were forced to punt.

As time expired, Wilson launched a Hail Mary pass that traveled about 55 yards in the air, bounced off of about three players like a pinball, and ended up in the arms of Brandon Johnson, changing the scoreboard to read: Commanders 35, Broncos 33.

The Broncos ran a 2-point conversion play with 00:00 on the clock to try to force overtime.

It was beautifully defended by Ben St-Juste, and the victory was sealed.

Bonus Play!!

This one isn’t included in the poll because 10 choices seemed to be more than enough, but how about this running and blocking combination from Curtis Samuel and Brian Robinson?

BRob for 27!!! Look at the blocking by Dotson pic.twitter.com/FXNKOeDCxI — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) September 17, 2023

Question 3

For our third and final question of this week’s survey, we’ll simply ask you to predict the outcome of this week’s Sunday afternoon home game against the 1-1 Buffalo Bills. After losing to the Jets by 6 points in the Aaron Rodgers Achilles tendon game, Buffalo rolled over the Vegas Raiders this past Sunday 38-10. The Bills are 6.5-point road favorites against the burgundy & gold.

Comments & Results

Of course, we invite you to answer the survey questions below, but also feel free to expand on your answers in the comments section. I rely on those comments when discussing the results of the survey when they are posted in a separate article the next few days.

