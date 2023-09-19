Share All sharing options for: Washington Commanders vs Buffalo Bills: Everything you need to know for the Week 3 game

The Washington Commanders host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, September 24th for their third game of the season. They came back from a 21-3 deficit to beat the Denver Broncos. Washington scored 35 points for the first time in 2 years, and started the season 2-0 for the first time since 2011. Their offense found some of the juice it was missing in Week 1, and the defense took over the game in the second half again.

The Bills lost their season opener against the New York Jets, even after Aaron Rodger went down with an Achilles injury after 4 plays. They came back this week to dominate the Las Vegas Raiders, beating them 38-10. Buffalo has Super Bowl aspirations, but they don’t look like the unstoppable juggernaut Bills fans want them to be. Josh Allen is still very prone to turning the ball over, something Washington’s defense will have to take advantage of to win this game.

