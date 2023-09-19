All aTwitter: 19 September 2023 - Rivera relents and brings in long snappers to challenge Cheeseman

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Thomas remains in the concussion protocol. Was a pretty damn impressive catch. Not sure anyone else holds onto that ball. https://t.co/fB3NukiXO1— John Keim (@john_keim) September 18, 2023
Yesterday was a blast. Let's run it back this Sunday.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 19, 2023
Limited tickets remain for #BUFvsWAS! Get yours before we sell out https://t.co/y6hoxSI7XQ pic.twitter.com/hwKfP6JH8J
.@Benj_Juice called game— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 18, 2023
(full mic'd up coming ) pic.twitter.com/azYDWlpIYD
Sam Howell’s most impressive throws this season pic.twitter.com/suyzs5SKPg— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 18, 2023
.@TheTerry_25 is a bad man pic.twitter.com/PG4MVCODcT— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 18, 2023
and @nickgates77 is all of us pic.twitter.com/4Zvqqq76XV— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 18, 2023
Make the most of your opportunities! pic.twitter.com/95NZODZTnt— Terry McLaurin (@TheTerry_25) September 18, 2023
Sam Howell & Terry McLaurin (30-yard TD)— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 17, 2023
Coverage: Cover 4
Air Distance: 41.2 yds
Target Separation: 1.2 yds
Completion Probability: 22.0%
Howell is 6/8 for 124 yards & TD on passes over 10 air yards so far today.#WASvsDEN | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/3JQ8B2TANf
Sam Howell's first 3 NFL games: pic.twitter.com/eXlLmGdyXG— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 18, 2023
The ball placement on Sam Howell's two TD throws vs. Denver ... pic.twitter.com/yxzhWHFoth— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 18, 2023
Bills are 9-0 when Josh Allen doesn’t turn the ball over. #Commanders are going to need to force some turnovers on Sunday. #HTTC— Nick Kerns (@nicktkerns) September 18, 2023
Chase Young with a nice rush inside to flush Wilson out of the pocket set up Jamin Davis to show off his range. Davis chases down Wilson and causes a game changing fumble #Commanders pic.twitter.com/emBJoSBLhY— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 18, 2023
Brian Robinson Jr. in the win at Denver had two 21-yard receptions. His longest reception last season was for 18 yards.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) September 18, 2023
Antonio Gibson in the win at Denver had a 36-yard reception. His longest reception last season was for 26 yards.
The screen game is back. #Commanders
#Commanders finally got the screen game going yesterday. Not perfect, but much improved compared to recent years. This was the Gibson screen. LG Saahdiq Charles did an excellent job getting out in front, Nick Gates made a key block on the "rat kill" to open the lane for Gibson pic.twitter.com/QJ2ofMZsoN— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 18, 2023
BRob for 27!!! Look at the blocking by Dotson pic.twitter.com/FXNKOeDCxI— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) September 17, 2023
Washington averaged 21 yards per catch on these 4 screens. Could have housed a couple. Also would have loved to see what would've happened had Cosmi and Charles not tripped each other up on the last one, but Bieniemy did a great job getting those two in open field for the RBs/TE.… pic.twitter.com/PMp1lViavj— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) September 18, 2023
Week 2 snaps:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 18, 2023
* Jaha. Dotson (82% of Commanders' 73 offensive plays), Terry McLaurin (74%), Curtis Samuel (62%)
* Brian Robinson (52%) and Antonio Gibson (48%) back to a near 50-50 split.
* Chase Young played 47 of 66 defensive snaps in 2023 debut pic.twitter.com/Yt5LaawakU
Chase Young and Montez Sweat combined for 14 pressures, 8 hurries, 3 sacks and this awesome picture from the @AP yesterday. pic.twitter.com/w45d941MHb— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 18, 2023
Washington has forced negative yard plays (sacks/TFL) on 26/120 defensive plays 22% thru 2 games. #1 in the NFL. Those 1st rounders are paying dividends #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ts6gc5xQNp— Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) September 18, 2023
Commanders week 2 defensive grades via PFF. Daron Payne was a stud yesterday and Chase Young had a very nice first game back. Excited to see what this front 4 can put together in the weeks ahead #HTTC pic.twitter.com/VKwoLbEI5c— Josh Cohen (@jcohen710) September 18, 2023
PFF offensive grades for Commanders week 2 vs broncos. I imagine Cole Turner is going to get a lot more PT in the weeks ahead #HTTC pic.twitter.com/rhSXWO2a1D— Josh Cohen (@jcohen710) September 18, 2023
Commanders week 2 Special Teams PFF grades. Two weeks in a row that Cheeseman has recorded a 26 overall grade. Not good at all and definitely something Ron and co have to be discussing this week #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ZkEnoEv2Cl— Josh Cohen (@jcohen710) September 18, 2023
I’ll say it…— Rant Burgundy (@ImRantBurgundy) September 18, 2023
Ima need our rookie “ball hawk” to not let a Hail Mary go through his hands next time…
If that’s hate ima hater then pic.twitter.com/MCW0zLIBFK
Joey Slye’s early missed kick was 100% on the snap and operation. This has been a reoccurring issue for several weeks and it’s now cost WSH points in a game. https://t.co/TLPm1kVEaS— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 18, 2023
The Commanders are bringing in long snappers for a workout Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed. The tryouts come after Camaron Cheeseman's botched snap in Sunday's game led to a missed kick. Tucker Addington is among those being brought in.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 18, 2023
Just throw it away man. Clearly didn't feel Gregory pursuing but I'm also not sure what he saw in the middle of the field for him to pull up like he did. pic.twitter.com/iQ7X2VDsnh— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) September 18, 2023
Charles Leno is a competitor, man. Loved his game yesterday. Not that it was elite tape, but he took Ls on a couple of reps but won a lot yesterday, which did not get talked about. Started to be more aggressive in his pass sets as the game went on, jumping a lot vs. 5/0/42,…— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) September 18, 2023
I curl up in the fetal position when I think about Micah Parsons lining up over him. May god help us… #HTTC https://t.co/DlgjcPz1MK— Chief (@w_jack0324) September 18, 2023
I think the interior part of the @Commanders O-line is ok with Gates, Cosmi, and Charles. They are a trio that can and will get better the longer they play together. The edges are where the unit has its struggles. That has to be addressed during the draft/offseason. #NFL #httc— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) September 18, 2023
.@Commanders hey hey. Funny how you aren’t hearing any griping and moaning about how demanding EB is on the players after they put up 35 and moved to 2-0!— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 18, 2023
Best division in the league pic.twitter.com/rHxZOcgdio— PAIN (@Xommanders) September 18, 2023
It seemed improbable back in March but where do you stand?— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) September 18, 2023
The Commanders got huge break out performances from three of the most important people in the organization yesterday. Who were you most impressed by?— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 18, 2023
Sorry, Chief. We don’t have an ounce of sorry in us ♂️ https://t.co/On88OT9A8i pic.twitter.com/SW3vzSlTsB— Hogfarmer Keith (@Kgskins26) September 18, 2023
Just so u know @Broncos pic.twitter.com/JeRd2iW3Ui— Tek (@Dotson_SZN) September 18, 2023
What was he thinking? just let it go out of bounds.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 19, 2023
He did the exact opposite than what he was supposed to do on a kickoff.pic.twitter.com/IPPSXOwdYv
You only got “it was a running start” analysis on the broadcast…I wish they would have better explained how this worked, so allow me…— Matt Chatham (@chatham58) September 18, 2023
1. Watch Schooler’s eyes. He’s not timing the snap…he’s timing the *kicker’s sequence*. They should have shown replays of that!!!…you can bet… pic.twitter.com/uJli2EaSyA
Terrible news pic.twitter.com/8qw7t7gNPs— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) September 19, 2023
#Lions DB CJ Gardner-Johnson is feared to have suffered a a torn pec in Sunday’s game, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The playmaker had been a big part of Detroit’s defense. Now out indefinitely, potentially for the season. pic.twitter.com/lpWTKG7rUY— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2023
An MRI showed that Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley suffered an “ordinary” ankle sprain that now is expected to sideline him three weeks, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2023
Mahomes was originally due $162.3M in those four seasons, for an APY of $40.575.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) September 18, 2023
Now, with this $48.3M raise, the APY over that period goes up to $52.65M, which is greater than all but Joe Burrow.https://t.co/o8XHFttrrY https://t.co/iJZ6551SU0
The Justin Fields experiment is over pic.twitter.com/CdkOMNnTBV— Stuckey (@Stuckey2) September 18, 2023
Report: Colorado State Safety Henry Blackburn is receiving Death threats over his dirty hit on Coloardo WR/CB Travis Hunter, via @SeanKeeler— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 18, 2023
Hunter had to go to the hospital after the hit.
Colorado State coach Jay Norvell said Henry Blackburn and his family received death… https://t.co/bR4TWAQZHJ pic.twitter.com/bgM4n1p1AU
Bro was coming for his job pic.twitter.com/HfbCMIiYcB— OnlyBangers.eth (@OnlyBangersEth) September 15, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...