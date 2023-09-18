Charles Leno's confidence in Washington is growing: "I just feel like this team, we're resilient, we just find ways to win."

When the Washington Commanders completed the comeback from an 18-point deficit to defeat the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon, it generated a different feeling amongst the fanbase and team alike.

1 sentence takeaway from today’s game? #HTTC — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) September 17, 2023

“Resilience” is the universal term to describe the mentality of this team, from fans and players. Before Denver’s successful hail mary attempt, the Commanders went on a 32-6 run to seemingly close the Broncos out and win the game. Last week, Montez Sweat set his expectations of the defensive line this season after dominating the Arizona Cardinals offensive line; this week, Jamin Davis sparked the comeback with a fantastic chase-down strip-sack of quarterback Russell Wilson. His forced fumble ignited his defensive line and secondary, who also forced a turnover by Emmanuel Forbes’s first career interception.

Offensively, Charles Leno understands that this team is different, and it sounds like he has fully bought in, according to his post-game comments.

Charles Leno: "I’m telling you, it feels different. I just feel like this team, we’re resilient, we just find ways to win. It doesn’t matter what the score is, doesn’t matter what the situation is, it’s all about getting the W." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 18, 2023

Leno, who didn’t get off to a good start against the Broncos and the offensive line as a unit, improved as the game progressed and contributed to an overpowering second-half rush attack led by running back Brian Robinson.

It was great to see both sides of the football have each other's back in a hostile environment.

What do you think? Is Charles Leno onto something about the 2023 Washington Commanders? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

