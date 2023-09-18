Monday Night Football: New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers

Week 2 of the 2023 season is almost complete and the Washington Commanders won their second game of the season! The Eagles won on Thursday Night Football, beating the Minnesota Vikings. The Cowboys handled the New York Jets, and The Giants got their first win over the Arizona Cardinals. We still have a three-way tie for 1st place in the NFC East.
Tonight’s games are the first Monday Night Football doubleheader of the season, with another one coming in Week 4. The first game on the schedule is an NFC South game between the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers. The Saints beat the Tennessee Titans by a point last week, while the Panthers lost their first game with rookie QB Bryce Young under center.
Who: New Orleans Saints (1-0) at Carolina Panthers (0-1)
Where: Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, NC
When: September 18, 2022, 7:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Chris Fowler (play-by-play)
Louis Riddick (analyst)
Dan Orlovsky (analyst)
Laur Rutledge (sideline)
Sirius XM NFL
New Orleans: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 822
Carolina: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 804
National Stream - Sirius 104, XM/SXM 227, Internet 964
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Saints -3, 39 1/2 O/U
Prediction: Saints 27 - Panthers 20
SB Nation Blogs: Canal Street Chronicles | Cat Scratch Reader
