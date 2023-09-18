Monday Night Football: Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 2 of the 2023 season is almost complete and the Washington Commanders won their second game of the season! The Eagles won on Thursday Night Football, beating the Minnesota Vikings. The Cowboys handled the New York Jets, and The Giants got their first win over the Arizona Cardinals. We still have a three-way tie for 1st place in the NFC East.
Tonight’s games are the first Monday Night Football doubleheader of the season, with another one coming in Week 4. The second game on the schedule is an AFC North game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns got a division win over the Cincinnati Bengals last week, and are looking to stay on top. The Steelers got dismantled by the San Francisco 49ers, and looking to get their first win.
Who: Cleveland Browns (1-0) at Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1)
Where: Acrisure Stadium | Pittsburgh, PA
When: September 18, 2022, 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Joe Buck(play-by-play)
Troy Aikman(analyst)
Lisa Salters (sideline)
Sirius XM NFL
Cleveland: Sirius 158, XM/SXM 229, Internet 807
Pittsburgh: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 228, Internet 826
National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Bills -2, 45 1/2 O/U
Prediction: Browns 24 - Steelers 17
