Monday Night Football: Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 2 of the 2023 season is almost complete and the Washington Commanders won their second game of the season! The Eagles won on Thursday Night Football, beating the Minnesota Vikings. The Cowboys handled the New York Jets, and The Giants got their first win over the Arizona Cardinals. We still have a three-way tie for 1st place in the NFC East.

Tonight’s games are the first Monday Night Football doubleheader of the season, with another one coming in Week 4. The second game on the schedule is an AFC North game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns got a division win over the Cincinnati Bengals last week, and are looking to stay on top. The Steelers got dismantled by the San Francisco 49ers, and looking to get their first win.

Who: Cleveland Browns (1-0) at Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1)

Where: Acrisure Stadium | Pittsburgh, PA

When: September 18, 2022, 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Joe Buck(play-by-play)

Troy Aikman(analyst)

Lisa Salters (sideline)

Sirius XM NFL

Cleveland: Sirius 158, XM/SXM 229, Internet 807

Pittsburgh: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 228, Internet 826

National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Bills -2, 45 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Browns 24 - Steelers 17

SB Nation Blogs: Dawgs by Nature | Behind the Steel Curtain

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT

New Washington gear from Homage

NFL News twitter feed

Washington Commanders twitter feed