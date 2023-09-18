All aTwitter: 18 September 2023 - Another VICTORY Monday for the 2-0 Washington Commanders!!

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
What a game! Endless grit, super smart adjustments, great individual efforts and an amazing comeback. Love this team!! @Commanders #HTTC pic.twitter.com/OiW8LjIG6C— Mark Ein (@Markein) September 17, 2023
Josh and Ron are ping-ponging game balls to each other https://t.co/Ilqju1oayJ— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 18, 2023
Washington 2-0 for First time since 2011; Ron Rivera gets his 100th career regular season win. One of Washington's best road wins in a while, considering how poorly it started. Wins like this provide big jolts of confidence.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 17, 2023
2-0#HTTC pic.twitter.com/vi225FyKPh— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 18, 2023
Holy s***. I just looked at the box score! We had 7 sacks a 5 TFL tonight! This defense is legit!— Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) September 18, 2023
MEETING SUBJECT: SACK— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 17, 2023
MEETING LOCATION: QB
MEETING PARTICIPANTS: TEZ AND CHASE
#WASvsDEN | CBS pic.twitter.com/yVwrhGot4o
1st down: Sack— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 17, 2023
2nd down: Half a TFL
3rd down: Batted pass@94yne just single-handedly forced a 3 & out
#WASvsDEN | CBS pic.twitter.com/8cNfaSnXIf
Blessed many more to come https://t.co/2MtRuc503P— Emmanuel Forbes Jr ⚡️ (@emmanuelforbes7) September 18, 2023
I’m gonna duck before saying this but the Commanders offensive line as a whole played really well today - especially Saahdiq Charles, Nick Gates and Sam Cosmi— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) September 18, 2023
Great team win ! All glory to God— Saahdiq Charles (@saahdiq) September 18, 2023
2-0— Jahan Dotson (@JahanDotson) September 18, 2023
keep this train rollin' @emmanuelforbes7 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/tePRIbtX2L— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 18, 2023
Ball's in our court@budlight | #EasyToCelebrate pic.twitter.com/P9QvK1RvNc— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 18, 2023
- 35 points (most since 2020)— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 18, 2023
- 18-point road comeback (largest since 1990)
- 2-0 (first time since 2011)
so...how we feeling? pic.twitter.com/G24dbx4nh9
just like we planned it pic.twitter.com/HgyRiQiFx2— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 18, 2023
TD NO. 2 AND A MILE HIGH LEAP FOR @BrianR_4— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 17, 2023
#WASvsDEN | CBS pic.twitter.com/OYLAwTKs2u
The @Commanders sure are glad to have Chase Young back @youngchase907— NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023
: #WASvsDEN on CBS⁰ : Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW pic.twitter.com/vygEeOIgmO
I have no words…— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) September 17, 2023
We really might have found our guy #HTTC pic.twitter.com/EHDRAltFn1
Terry fucking McLauring are you kidding me?— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 17, 2023
Look at the vision here from Antonio Gibson.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 17, 2023
pic.twitter.com/ePzRHXDiWg
BRob for 27!!! Look at the blocking by Dotson pic.twitter.com/FXNKOeDCxI— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) September 17, 2023
Rivera said that was the kind of game they envisioned from Brian Robinson.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 17, 2023
Source: NFL will be reviewing and discussing Monday whether Broncos’ safety Kareem Jackson should be disciplined for this hit on Commanders’ TE Logan Thomas one week after Jackson was fined $14,189 for his hit on Jakobi Meyers that left the Raiders’ WR with a concussion. pic.twitter.com/XOJUrZUFXZ— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2023
Kareem Jackson should not allowed to play in the NFL. Dirty hits to the head weeks two weeks in a row isn’t a coincidence.— Dylan Powell (@PowellAnalytics) September 17, 2023
Really hope Logan Thomas and Jakobi Meyers are okay and recover as soon as possible.
pic.twitter.com/H2RgZrJf9H
COMMANDERS— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) September 17, 2023
FLASH GRADES
QB: A-
RB: A
WR: A
TE: B+
OL: B
DL: A-
LB: B+
DB: B-
ST: B
COACHING: B
No. 1 big-picture takeaway is Sam Howell. Yes, the sacks & tipped passes are problems. But he overcame constant pressure, losing his TE1 to a concussion & a 21-3 2nd-Q deficit to go 27-of-39 for 299 yards, 2 TDs & 0 INTs in a big road win. Played like a franchise QB. #Commanders— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) September 18, 2023
Sam Howell 27-39, 299 pass yards, 2 Touchdowns.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) September 17, 2023
Third start. No turnovers. pic.twitter.com/8j5VWLIh8i
pregame QB dap-up @Sam7Howell x @DangeRussWilson pic.twitter.com/ZAikOPTCTd— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 17, 2023
Terry McLaurin went up to Chase Young in the locker room post-game, gave him a hug and had a lengthy heart-to-heart with him to tell him how proud he is of him.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 18, 2023
Chase Young on the return and the win. pic.twitter.com/49CbOjiypr— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 18, 2023
Ron Rivera said Chase Young was "so doggone anxious" to play he would sometimes go on the field when hit wasn't his turn.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 17, 2023
But when he played, he delivered. Had 1.5 sacks, same amount he had from the start of the 2021 season before today.
HE’S BAAAAACCCCKKKK— Lynnell Willingham (@Nell_BTP) September 17, 2023
pic.twitter.com/UvllhHfskw
Sean Payton: "The number one key in this game with this team, and we looked at it—every one of their losses—every one of their games last year where they didn’t have a takeaway, they lost the game. We give them the ball at midfield, and that momentum shifts at that point with the…— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 18, 2023
A bad snap? You don't say.— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) September 17, 2023
Who the fuck convinced Cameron Cheeseman that he needed to experiment with a new snap? He’s lost it completely. #HTTC— Big Benny (@BigBennyRadio) September 17, 2023
Shocked Ron Rivera decided to attempt a 59 yard field goal by Joey Slye.— DC Sports Buzz (@DCSportsBuzzz) September 17, 2023
With all the struggles with Cheeseman snapping the ball, why try that? Tress Way would have most likely pinned them within the 10 yard line. #HTTC
Game of inches: Brian Robinson's two-point conversion proved to be the difference. Needed a review to overturn.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 18, 2023
The #NFCEast is out of the gates fast and showing why I said all four teams will be in the playoffs. It should've happened last year. A combined 7-1 record to start the year. #httc #NFL— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) September 18, 2023
27/39— Mander Manny (@CommanderSZN) September 17, 2023
312 total yards
2 TDs
0 ints
108.8 Passer Rating
Hit 10 different receivers
Leads team back from 21-3 deficit on the road for
- first road W in career
- first Washington 2-0 start since 2011
He's now 3-0 as a starter in his NFL career. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/BcYLRVuTeO
NFC EAST QBs after Week 2— (@JTheWSF) September 18, 2023
Sam Howell:
46/70
501 Yards
3 Passing TDs
1 Interception
1 Rushing TD
1 Fumble
Dak Prescott:
44/62
398 Yards
2 TDs
Jalen Hurts:
40/56
363 Yards
2 TD
1 INT
1 Fumble
Daniel Jones:
41/65
425 Yards
2 TDs
3 INTs
Who’s really the best QB in the NFCE? pic.twitter.com/YVSkaPWKz9
"Chase you were saying something not safe for family television on that last drive..." @AKinkhabwala catches up with the victorious @Commanders pic.twitter.com/QzYAtGkVeq— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) September 18, 2023
We now know why the Commanders are worth $1.4B more than the Broncos.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) September 17, 2023
Greatest 4th down conversion of all time. What a heady play. And how about the athleticism by the guard. pic.twitter.com/vguLFRverh— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 18, 2023
What is Jordan Love doing? Packers lose to Falcons 25-24... ouch#Packers #ButtFumble— Out Fox Sports (@MarkHolder27) September 17, 2023
pic.twitter.com/r8tSE8GB88
The real reason we won pic.twitter.com/0ZIJDbJZKf— Hogfarmer Keith (@Kgskins26) September 18, 2023
