Report: Broncos DB Kareem Jackson’s dirty hit on Logan Thomas will be reviewed for possible discipline

Logan Thomas caught a critical touchdown in the Washington Commanders 35-33 win over the Denver Broncos. He caught a pass from Sam Howell, but was immediately hit by a launching Kareem Jackson. Thomas held onto the ball, but remained down after the hit. Medical personnel attended to Thomas and Jackson was ejected from the game. Thomas jogged off the field, but he was ruled out after being evaluated for a concussion.
Kareem Jackson was also fined for a hit on Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers last week that resulted in a concussion. Adam Schefter is reporting that the NFL will be reviewing Jackson’s hits over the last week, and considering possible discipline. Thomas will remain in the concussion protocol until he is cleared.
Source: NFL will be reviewing and discussing Monday whether Broncos’ safety Kareem Jackson should be disciplined for this hit on Commanders’ TE Logan Thomas one week after Jackson was fined $14,189 for his hit on Jakobi Meyers that left the Raiders’ WR with a concussion. pic.twitter.com/XOJUrZUFXZ— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2023
