Ron Rivera and Sam Howell talk about the Commanders win over the Broncos

The Washington Commanders defeated the Denver Broncos 35-33, and are now 2-0 to start the season. Ron Rivera spoke to the media after the game, and undefeated QB Sam Howell was right behind him at the mic.
Ron Rivera
Postgame LIVE: Hear from Coach Rivera, QB Sam Howell and more after the Mile High comeback https://t.co/cHPdTM1Ifo— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 17, 2023
(Ron Rivera speaks at 7:30)
Takeaways:
Rivera on the Davis turnover pic.twitter.com/bVvMDjfZpg— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 17, 2023
Ron Rivera addressing the media. Talking about takeaways creating momentum. Wants to create them earlier, but that’s they’ve been able to do the last two games— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 17, 2023
Brian Robinson:
Rivera said that was the kind of game they envisioned from Brian Robinson.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 17, 2023
Chase Young:
Rivera on Chase Young: it’s good to see him out there— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 17, 2023
Ron Rivera on Chase Young: “It was so good to see him play the way he did. .. I’m anxious to watch the tape and study him a little bit.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 17, 2023
Ron Rivera said Chase Young was "so doggone anxious" to play he would sometimes go on the field when hit wasn't his turn.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 17, 2023
But when he played, he delivered. Had 1.5 sacks, same amount he had from the start of the 2021 season before today.
Sam Howell:
Rivera thought Howell was pretty resilient. Learning and getting better— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 17, 2023
Resilience:
Rivera loves his teams resilience but wants faster starts. Of Howell, Rivera says he’s learning and “this team has a chance to really grow” pic.twitter.com/XlYeykLQjk— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 17, 2023
Ron Rivera: “it’s about resilience but we also have to stop putting ourselves in that position.”— John Keim (@john_keim) September 17, 2023
Daron Payne:
Rivera said no update on Daron Payne until they retuen home. Payne limped off the field at one point in the second half but returned— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 18, 2023
100th win:
Ron Rivera on his 100th regular season win: very fortunate to have coaches and team around him to help get him to that point— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 18, 2023
Sam Howell
(Sam Howell speaks at 42:30)
Terry McLaurin
Finishing:
Resilient bunch that figured out a way to “drag our ass across the finish line” pic.twitter.com/HH91Ckdd1x— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 18, 2023
Charles Leno
Feels different:
Charles Leno: "I’m telling you, it feels different. I just feel like this team, we’re resilient, we just find ways to win. It doesn’t matter what the score is, doesn’t matter what the situation is, it’s all about getting the W."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 18, 2023
Chase Young
Return and win:
Chase Young on the return and the win. pic.twitter.com/49CbOjiypr— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 18, 2023
Montez Sweat
Chase Young:
Montez Sweat on having Chase Young back on the field: "It was amazing. He's been through so much just battling injuries — injury after injury. Just to have him out there, he's my best friend, so it's so fun having success with him."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 18, 2023
They each had 1.5 sacks
