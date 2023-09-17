 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Chase Young and Montez Sweat meet at the QB for a combined sack

Young and Sweat are back

By Scott Jennings
/ new
Washington Commanders v Denver Broncos Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Chase Young and Montez Sweat both had 1 sack in the Broncos game. They met at the QB for a combined sack on QB Russell Wilson. Both of Washington’s defensive ends end the game game with 1.5 sacks.

In This Stream

Washington Commanders vs Denver Broncos: Everything you need to know for the Week 2 game

View all 23 stories

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...