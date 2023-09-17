WATCH: Chase Young and Montez Sweat meet at the QB for a combined sack

Chase Young and Montez Sweat both had 1 sack in the Broncos game. They met at the QB for a combined sack on QB Russell Wilson. Both of Washington’s defensive ends end the game game with 1.5 sacks.

MEETING SUBJECT: SACK

MEETING LOCATION: QB

MEETING PARTICIPANTS: TEZ AND CHASE



#WASvsDEN | CBS pic.twitter.com/yVwrhGot4o — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 17, 2023