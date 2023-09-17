WATCH: Chase Young gets his first sack of the season

Chase Young is active for the first time since suffering a stinger in early August. He has been getting a lot of pressure on Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson, and finally got to him for a sack. This was Young’s first sack since 10/10/21, and hopefully the first of many this season.
The @Commanders sure are glad to have Chase Young back @youngchase907— NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023
: #WASvsDEN on CBS⁰ : Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW pic.twitter.com/vygEeOIgmO
SACK— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 17, 2023
Chase Young battles through a clear hold (not flagged, of course) and still gets to Russell Wilson for the 3rd down sack!
Big play.#HTTC | @youngchase907 pic.twitter.com/VtDxXRvVj4
Loading comments...