WATCH: Chase Young gets his first sack of the season

Chase Young is active for the first time since suffering a stinger in early August. He has been getting a lot of pressure on Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson, and finally got to him for a sack. This was Young’s first sack since 10/10/21, and hopefully the first of many this season.

SACK



Chase Young battles through a clear hold (not flagged, of course) and still gets to Russell Wilson for the 3rd down sack!



Big play.#HTTC | @youngchase907 pic.twitter.com/VtDxXRvVj4 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 17, 2023