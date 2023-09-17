 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Chase Young gets his first sack of the season

Chase Young is back

By Scott Jennings
/ new
Washington Commanders v Denver Broncos Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Chase Young is active for the first time since suffering a stinger in early August. He has been getting a lot of pressure on Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson, and finally got to him for a sack. This was Young’s first sack since 10/10/21, and hopefully the first of many this season.

In This Stream

Washington Commanders vs Denver Broncos: Everything you need to know for the Week 2 game

View all 23 stories

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...