WATCH: Emmanuel Forbes gets his first career interception

Russell Wilson was trying to give the Washington Commanders secondary the ball earlier in the drive, but Darrick Forrest dropped his gift. Emmanuel Forbes came down with his first NFL interception on a poor throw from Wilson. Forbes got the pick, but lost the ball, and then recovered. The turnover was confirmed, and the rookie has his first career interception.

