WATCH: Sam Howell throws a perfect TD to Terry McLaurin!

That was beautiful

By Scott Jennings
/ new

The Washington Commanders came back at the end of the 1st half, getting the within a touchdown to 21-14. Washington’s first drive was beautiful, and they quickly drove down the field with the help oof big runs from Sam Howell and Brian Robinson. Howell finished the drive with a perfect strike to Terry McLaurin in the end zone!

