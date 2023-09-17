WATCH: Sam Howell throws a perfect TD to Terry McLaurin!

The Washington Commanders came back at the end of the 1st half, getting the within a touchdown to 21-14. Washington’s first drive was beautiful, and they quickly drove down the field with the help oof big runs from Sam Howell and Brian Robinson. Howell finished the drive with a perfect strike to Terry McLaurin in the end zone!

FIRST OF THE YEAR FOR 17



#WASvsDEN | CBS pic.twitter.com/CYP8saK3LJ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 17, 2023