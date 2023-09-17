The Washington Commanders defeat the Denver Broncos 35-33

The Washington Commanders brought the game back to within one score before the half, and continued that momentum into the 2nd half. The Broncos got the ball first, but were completely shut down by a dominant Daron Payne. The Commanders responded with some big runs from Brian Robinson and Sam Howell. Then Howell hit Terry McLaurin for a beautiful touchdown that was easily Washington’s play of the year.

Emmanuel Forbes got his first interception of the season, after Russell Wilson tried to give it to Darrick Forrest a few plays before. Washington didn’t get a score from that turnover. Ron Rivera made a questionable decision to have Joey Slye attempt a 59-yard field goal that he missed wide right.

Chase Young got his first sack since 2021 on Russell Wilson. Washington held the Broncos to a FG, and then got the ball back for another drive. Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson had some huge plays on the Commanders next drive, and it ended with a Robinson TD. Washington got the ball back, and used that same formula, with Robinson getting his second TD of the game.

Washington’s defense picked up again, with Montez Sweat getting his first sack of the game. He split his next sack with Chase Young as they met at the QB. The Broncos had one final drive to attempt to score 8 points. Russell Wilson threw up the Hail Mary, and it was brought down by WR Brandon Johnson. Denver’s attempt at a game-tying 2-point conversion failed, and Washington got the 35-33 win.

3rd Quarter

Daron Payne’s drive:

1st down: Sack

2nd down: Half a TFL

3rd down: Batted pass@94yne just single-handedly forced a 3 & out



#WASvsDEN | CBS pic.twitter.com/8cNfaSnXIf — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 17, 2023

Nick Gates false start:

3rd penalty on the offensive line. — Jordan (@wshingtontoday) September 17, 2023

Big Sam Howell run:

Two big plays by Sam Howell to tie it up early in the second half. pic.twitter.com/TPJbSZvN9p — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 17, 2023

Crazy legs Howell. Nice weaving 11-yard run for the first. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 17, 2023

Big Brian Robinson run:

Brian Robinson Jr is a great downhill runner. Powerful between the tackles. #HTTC | @BrianR_4 pic.twitter.com/xbUt8BEmec — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 17, 2023

TERRY MCLAURIN TD!:

FIRST OF THE YEAR FOR 17



#WASvsDEN | CBS pic.twitter.com/CYP8saK3LJ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 17, 2023

Fantastic angle on this throw.



The fact that Howell threw it off-balance is nuts. pic.twitter.com/NqRypxddUZ — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 17, 2023

Darrick Forrest drops a pick:

Darrick Forrest had a pick drop right through his hands. Second down coming up — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 17, 2023

Chase Young pressure:

Chase Young just had a bigg pressure on an inside move that led to the should have been INT by the #Commanders — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) September 17, 2023

Chase Young has been extremely noticeable as this game has gone on. Doesn't have a lot to show for it on stat sheet but he's been a handful for Broncos.



Had a great rush on the Wilson near INT that Forrest dropped. Has his guy on skates. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 17, 2023

Emmanuel Forbes’ first INT:

INTERCEPTION



The rookie Emmanuel Forbes Jr with the pick and it's the Commanders ball.



However, the ball was fumbled/juggled after the pick. Refs call is INT. Under review.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/RWzh7Bnk9R — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 17, 2023

Wide right:

Snap and hold on that missed FG attempt seemed fine.



Just a bad miss by Slye.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/uzt3KNWCNi — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 17, 2023

Commanders sending Joey Slye for a 59-yard field goal, but his attempt is wide right — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 17, 2023

I really hope the Commanders' defense can bail Rivera out but I need to reiterate how much I hated that decision.



Wilson has looked lost. Your defense is on a heater. You have the best punter in football. Make them go 90 yards. Why give them the ball 15 yards from a FG? — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 17, 2023

Chase Young’s first sack:

SACK



Chase Young battles through a clear hold (not flagged, of course) and still gets to Russell Wilson for the 3rd down sack!



Big play.#HTTC | @youngchase907 pic.twitter.com/VtDxXRvVj4 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 17, 2023

DE Chase Young has recorded his first full sack since Oct. 10, 2021 vs. New Orleans. — Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) September 17, 2023

Broncos FG:

Broncos take back the lead with a 31-yard field goal from Lutz. The scoring drive: nine plays, 38 yards. Denver now leads, 24-21 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 17, 2023

Another big Brian Robinson run:

4th quarter

Antonio Gibson screen:

Nick Gates had an excellent rat killer block on this screen https://t.co/A1ey8JetQY — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 17, 2023

Antonio Gibson with a huge gain on 2nd and 14 to get the Commanders into the redzone!



Eric Bieniemy is cooking. #HTTC | @AntonioGibson14 pic.twitter.com/jgBFV9s11J — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 17, 2023

Brian Robinson TD:

TOUCHDOWN



Brian Robinson Jr punches it in and the Commanders have the lead!



They were trailing 21-3 and now lead 28-24.



What a turn around!#HTTC pic.twitter.com/S3K8Xg3w0B — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 17, 2023

Daron Payne shuts it down again:

The Commanders defensive front have *finally* started getting consistent pressure.



Russell Wilson never had a chance on this 3rd down play.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/LZ1bblizM9 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 17, 2023

Daron Payne is freakish. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 17, 2023

Broncos punting. Wilson heavily pressured on third down — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 17, 2023

Sam Cosmi injury:

Cosmi walks off on his own. Stromberg in at RG — John Keim (@john_keim) September 17, 2023

Fabian Moreau penalty:

Howell sacked on 3rd and 8 but there's a flag for defensive holding in the secondary and the Commanders get out of jail.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/uy33hGaL8q — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 17, 2023

Oh my. Fabian Moreau is called for a hold and it gives Washington a first down after the Broncos made a stop on third down with another sack. Wouldn't have happened with Jimmy Moreland. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 17, 2023

Antonio Gibson:

Fantastic cutback from Antonio Gibson here.



This should have been a busted play, but instead Gibson gets the 1st down.



Love to see it.#HTTC | @AntonioGibson14 pic.twitter.com/D7pnYzhMEv — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 17, 2023

Ball distribution:

Washington now has nine players with at least two receptions, the most in a single game in franchise history. — Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) September 17, 2023

Brian Robinson screen:

Brian Robinson TD:

Chase Young roughing the passer:

Killer roughing call on Chase Young for a late shove on Russell Wilson. Commanders have an 11-point lead and 3:37 to play.



Awful time to give DEN a new set of downs just outside the 10. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 17, 2023

Daron Payne injury:

Daron Payne limped off the field with trainers. Grabbed his left ankle as he got to the sideline. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 17, 2023

Montez Sweat sack:

Montez Sweat's first sack of the game gives him 2.5 on the season.



More importantly the Broncos are now facing goal to go from the 8 yard-line. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 17, 2023

Chase Young/Montez Sweat sack:

MEETING SUBJECT: SACK

MEETING LOCATION: QB

MEETING PARTICIPANTS: TEZ AND CHASE



#WASvsDEN | CBS pic.twitter.com/yVwrhGot4o — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 17, 2023

SACK



Chase Young and Montez Sweat make a Russell Wilson sandwich.



Potentially a new Subway sponsorship opportunity?#HTTC | @_sweat9 @youngchase907 pic.twitter.com/w0wGYd6lI0 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 17, 2023

Montez Sweat and Chase Young split a sack of Russell Wilson. They both 1.5 sacks today.



Chase Young drove Garrett Boles into Wilson's lap. My god man. He looks back. Big back. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 17, 2023

Kam Curl:

Big play by Kam Curl. Traveled a lot of ground, tackled Russell Wilson in bounds and burned about 10 seconds of clock. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 17, 2023

Hail Mary TD:

That's the second time that Sean Payton's teams have completed a Hail Mary against Washington. They did it in 2021 as well. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 17, 2023

No flag on the 2-point conversion:

It all came down to the two-point conversion and the @Commanders defense held strong. #WASvsDEN pic.twitter.com/ViybFi6BXj — NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023

I cannot believe there wasn't a flag on Benjamin St. Juste on the 2-point try.



Got away with a PI. The Commanders will take it. Winner, winner chicken dinner. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 17, 2023

