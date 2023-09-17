WATCH: Logan Thomas scores a TD and takes a dirty helmet-to-helmet hit

Update: Logan Thomas has been ruled out after being evaluated for a concussion
Logan Thomas has been ruled OUT https://t.co/esGwusA3jz— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 17, 2023
The Washington Commanders were in desperate need of a touchdown after falling behind the Denver Broncos 21-3. They went for it on 4th down, and Sam Howell hit TE Logan Thomas for the touchdown. Broncos CB Kareem Jackson launched and hit Thomas helmet-to-helmet after the catch was made. Thomas stayed on the ground, and got checked by medical personnel before jogging off the field to be evaluated for a concussion. Jackson was ejected from the game.
Sam finds Logan when it matters most— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 17, 2023
#WASvsDEN | CBS pic.twitter.com/dF3tjGq92r
TOUCHDOWN— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 17, 2023
Logan Thomas hangs TOUGH through contact for the touchdown on 4th down!
Logan Thomas is down and the Commanders and Broncos remonstrate.
Flags fly. Jackson should be ejected for this hit.
How on Earth did Thomas hold on to this?!#HTTC pic.twitter.com/GPB1Jw2nun
