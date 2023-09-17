 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Logan Thomas scores a TD and takes a dirty helmet-to-helmet hit

Ejected

By Scott Jennings
/ new

Update: Logan Thomas has been ruled out after being evaluated for a concussion

The Washington Commanders were in desperate need of a touchdown after falling behind the Denver Broncos 21-3. They went for it on 4th down, and Sam Howell hit TE Logan Thomas for the touchdown. Broncos CB Kareem Jackson launched and hit Thomas helmet-to-helmet after the catch was made. Thomas stayed on the ground, and got checked by medical personnel before jogging off the field to be evaluated for a concussion. Jackson was ejected from the game.

In This Stream

Washington Commanders vs Denver Broncos: Everything you need to know for the Week 2 game

View all 23 stories

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...